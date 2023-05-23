3 Chip Stocks Suited Nicely for Income Investors

After a rough showing in 2022, many semiconductor stocks are back in style in 2023, delivering outsized gains. SOXX, the iShares Semiconductor ETF, is up more than 25% year-to-date, widely outperforming the S&P 500.

For those with an interest in exposure to chips paired with a passive income stream, three stocks – Texas Instruments TXN, NXP Semiconductors NXPI, and Broadcom AVGO – could all be considerations.

Let’s take a closer look at each.

Broadcom

Broadcom is a premier designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of semiconductor devices. AVGO shares found plenty of attention following news of a new multiyear, multibillion-dollar deal with heavyweight Apple AAPL for components made in the USA.

The company has consistently grown its dividend payout, boasting an impressive 20% five-year annualized dividend growth rate. Shares currently yield 2.7% annually, more than triple the Zacks Computer and Technology sector average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition, the company’s 78.6% TTM return on equity is worth highlighting, indicating a higher efficiency level in generating profit from existing assets relative to peers.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Keep an eye open for Broadcom’s upcoming quarterly release on June 1st; the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $10.13 suggests an 11% climb in earnings year-over-year. It’s worth noting that the quarterly estimate has remained unchanged over the last several months.

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors is a global semiconductor company providing high-performance mixed signal and standard product solutions used in various applications. Analysts have raised their expectations across the board, helping land the stock into a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares currently yield 2.3% annually, with the company’s payout growing by an impressive 40% over the last five years. Similar to AVGO, NXPI’s current yield easily crushes the Zacks sector average.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NXPI shares could also entice value-focused investors, with the current 13.4X forward earnings multiple sitting nicely beneath the 16.9X five-year median and highs of 25.1X in 2022. The stock carries a Style Score of “B” for Value.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments is an original equipment manufacturer of analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing (DSP) integrated circuits. Like those above, TXN has had little issue increasingly rewarding its shareholders, sporting a 15% five-year annualized dividend growth rate.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company has a stellar earnings track record, exceeding earnings and revenue expectations in six consecutive quarters. Just in its latest release, TXN posted a 5% EPS surprise and reported revenue modestly above estimates.

Shares didn’t see a great reaction post-earnings but have since found buyers, as we can see illustrated in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Semiconductors are back in style in 2023 after a harsh 2022, with many delivering positive returns year-to-date.

And for those with an appetite for exposure paired with an income stream, all three stocks above – Texas Instruments TXN, NXP Semiconductors NXPI, and Broadcom AVGO – fit the criteria nicely.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.