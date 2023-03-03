3 Chip Stocks Suited Nicely for Income Investors

Investors love chip stocks, with many quickly realizing the vital role semiconductors play in everyday life.

Of course, many investors also target dividend-paying stocks, aiming to achieve a passive income stream and limit the impact of drawdowns in other positions.

And several stocks, including Texas Instruments TXN, Broadcom AVGO, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing TSM, provide investors with exposure to chips and the ability to reap an income stream.

Below is a chart illustrating the year-to-date performance of all three stocks, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For those interested in chips and reaping an income stream, let’s take a closer look at each one.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments is an original equipment manufacturer of analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing (DSP) integrated circuits.

TXN’s annual dividend yield stands tall at 2.9%, paired with a sustainable payout ratio sitting at 53% of its earnings. Impressively, 2022 marked the company’s 19th consecutive year of increased payouts.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Texas Instruments posted better-than-expected results in its last quarter, exceeding bottom line expectations by nearly 9%. Quarterly revenue totaled $4.7 billion, 2% above expectations and pulling back marginally year-over-year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Broadcom

Broadcom is a premier designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of semiconductor devices.

Broadcom’s dividend metrics are hard to ignore; its annual dividend presently yields 3.1%, more than triple that of the Zacks Computer and Technology sector.

And to top it off, the company’s 21% five-year annualized dividend growth rate reflects a strong commitment to increasingly rewarding shareholders.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition, AVGO’s 75.1% TTM return on equity is undoubtedly impressive, reflecting a higher level of efficiency in generating profit from existing assets compared to peers.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is the world’s largest circuit foundry. The stock gained widespread attention following a purchase from the legendary Warren Buffett a few months back.

TSM’s annual dividend yield stands at 1.6%, again well above the Zacks sector average. Similar to AVGO, Taiwan Semiconductor has shown a commitment to its shareholders, upping its payout 11 times over the last five years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares got a nice boost following the company’s latest quarterly release, as illustrated by the green arrow in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TSM exceeded the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by roughly 1% in its lattest quarter, reporting earnings of $1.82 per share. Quarterly revenue totaled $19.9 billion, reflecting a sizable 26% year-over-year increase.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Chip stocks are undoubtedly exciting investments, rewarding shareholders handsomely with gains over the last several years.

And for those interested in reaping a steady income stream paired with exposure to the semiconductor industry, all three stocks above – Texas Instruments TXN, Broadcom AVGO, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing TSM - would provide that.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.