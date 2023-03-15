3 Chip Stocks Set to Buck the Trend

Cooler than a Bag of Chips

Chip stocks have drastically outperformed the general market over the past six months as equities as a whole have recovered. For example, Nvidia NVDA, the most widely followed chip stock, is up 86%, while the S&P 500 Index is flat during the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Nvidia is not alone. The Vaneck Semiconductor ETF SMH, the most liquid semiconductor proxy, is higher by 13%. What is driving the semiconductor space higher?

· Increased demand for semiconductors: Crypto mining, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and gaming are driving the demand.

· Semi shortages: Amidst the strong demand, the semi space is experiencing global shortages due to pandemic-related disruptions. Because of this, leading semiconductor manufacturers can charge higher prices and drive EPS.

· Positive Earnings Reactions: Chip makers like Nvidia and Mobileye MBLY have performed well post-EPS.

Now, amidst the market volatility caused by the demise of Silicon Valley Bank SIVB, chip stocks are outperforming. Below are 3 of the strongest chip stocks giving investors another chance to pick up shares:

1. Zacks Rank #2 stock (Buy) Impinj PI has been one of the strongest stocks over the past year in terms of both fundamentals and price action. Impinj is best known for its innovative RFID tags that help companies such as Delta Airlines ( DAL ) track luggage via a tiny, inexpensive chip. For Delta, the technology has meant fewer lost bags and more satisfied customers. Impinj’s product is catching on and translating to robust earnings. In 19 out of the past 20 quarters, Impinj has produced positive earnings surprises versus Zacks Consensus Estimates.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Not only is the company providing consistent earnings, the technical picture offers investors a clear trend. PI is testing its 50-day moving average – an area that the stock has not closed decisively below all year.

2. Zacks Rank #3 stock (Hold) Rambus RMBS designs and develops chip interface technology for the computing, graphics and gaming industries. Though Rambus only has a Zacks Rank of hold, Zacks rates the stock an “A” from a growth perspective. Over the past seven quarters, revenues have grown at a healthy double-digit pace. Currently, the stock is pulling into its 50-day moving average. The last time shares tested the 50-day moving average was in December, when investors were rewarded with returns of 24% over the next few weeks.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

3. New Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock Microchip Technology MCHP develops and manufactures microcontrollers, memory, and interface products for embedded control systems, which are small, low-power computers designed to perform specific tasks. Over the past four quarters, Microchip has provided investors with double digit top and bottom-line growth. Looking forward, most analysts agree that earnings will remain strong.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Amidst the problems in the banking and finance sector, chip stocks have performed well. Earnings remain strong, and the technical areas in the stocks mentioned above provide investors with an attractive risk-to-reward proposition.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rambus, Inc. (RMBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH): ETF Research Reports

Impinj, Inc. (PI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.