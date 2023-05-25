3 Chinese Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket in 2023

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Finding the best Chinese stocks to buy can be tricky.

Pandemic-induced lockdowns had a crippling effect on the Chinese tech industry, hitting manufacturing and clouding the industry outlook.

However, amidst these challenges, a silver lining emerges for forward-thinking investors as the top Chinese stocks to buy now present attractive valuations to capitalize on a reviving economy.

The journey has been rough for Chinese stocks, with the Covid pandemic and Beijing’s stringent policies hampering economic performance. Add to this is the regulatory scrutiny targeting technology and data-centric firms.

The top Chinese stocks to buy now are plenty, offering investors a unique opportunity to tap into an undervalued market with promising growth potential. So, when considering the best Chinese stock picks, looking for resilience and potential within this turbulent landscape is imperative.

BABA Alibaba $81.35 TCEHY Tencent $41.64 BYDDF BYD $31.25

Alibaba (BABA)

Source: zhu difeng / Shutterstock.com

Chinese e-commerce behemoth Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is rebounding again after being weighed down by a myriad of headwinds. Over the past three years, BABA stock has taken a hit of more than 60% but is currently trading in the green. Analysts expect a whopping 74% upside from current price levels.

The firm is back, posting impressive numbers again and reshaping its business structure. In its first quarter, it sailed past top and bottom-line estimates.

Its strong growth was led by its international commerce segment, which clocked in an incredible 29% year-over-year growth. Moreover, as its cloud segment saw a minor dip in the quarter, it climbed a remarkable 4% YOY.

The company is preparing to spin off its Cloud division by transforming it into an independent entity through a stock dividend distribution to shareholders.

The segment has proven to be a goldmine for Alibaba, with the sector’s revenue growth from 2018 to 2022 at a staggering 451%. This flourishing titan is far from slowing down.

Tencent (TCEHY)

Source: StreetVJ / Shutterstock.com

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) is another Chinese tech giant looking at or a spectacular comeback. It is in position to carve out an expansive path in advertising, fintech, gaming, and artificial intelligence.

It effectively harnesses its growth multipliers with a well-laid strategy to drive sustainable expansion.

Underpinning Tencent’s ambition is its massive investment in AI, aimed at enhancing its existing services while uncovering fresh opportunities.

Its innovations in AI are effectively powering up social and gaming realms, redefining user experiences and operational efficiency. As China’s macroeconomic climate recovers, Tencent’s sales are likely to bounce back, led mainly by its blossoming video account segment and the mobile game segment.

Also, it is looking to improve margins with impressive initiatives like monetizing Tencent Meeting and trimming down loss-making divisions.

This is shown by its robust profitability numbers, with YOY growth in its EBITDA, levered free cash flow, and net income margins at 16.3%, 15.6%, and 33.5%, respectively.

BYD (BYDDF)

Source: shutterstock.com/Trygve Finkelsen

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) has effectively laid its claim as a leading China EV manufacturer. It has outpaced regional rivals, clocking a staggering 411% YOY leap in net profit in the first quarter.

Despite a price duel with EV pioneer Tesla, BYD continues to deliver robust numbers, breaking its own records quarter after quarter. However, the company’s ambitions aren’t restricted to its home turf alone, as it sets its sights on Asia, Europe, and the U.S.

It recently posted its first quarter deliveries of 552,076 new energy vehicles, more than a 90% YOY bump from the prior-year period, with BYD at full speed. As we advance, it targets an audacious sales target of 4 million EVs in 2023. Hence, BYD could redefine the EV industry landscape at this speed. With investing heavyweights such as Warren Buffet at its back, it can continue pushing the afterburners for the foreseeable future.

On the publication date, Muslim Farooque did not have (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines

Muslim Farooque is a keen investor and an optimist at heart. A life-long gamer and tech enthusiast, he has a particular affinity for analyzing technology stocks. Muslim holds a bachelor’s of science degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brookes University.

The post 3 Chinese Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket in 2023 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.