3 Chinese Stocks Are Down Big. Is It Time to Buy?

In today's video, I look at why Chinese stocks are down big. The main culprit for the sell-off today was Prosus (OTC: PROSY), with its intention of selling some of its position of Tencent (OTC: TCEHY). Prosus is currently the biggest shareholder of Tencent, and the sell-off triggered a red flag for investors. Since there have been no fundamental changes to Chinese stocks, this event might be giving investors a chance to enter the Chinese market at a discount.

3 Chinese Stocks Down Big

Tencent is a tech giant in China. It has holdings in numerous companies hitting different markets, including social, gaming, fintech, and online advertising. Tencent's stock price is down 7.5% for the day and over 20% from its six-month all-time high. Huya (NYSE: HUYA) is one of the top e-sports live-streaming platforms in China. Huya's stock price is down 4.46% for the day and over 40% from its six-month all-time high. DouYu (NASDAQ: DOYU) is a competitor of Huya's, and there are talks about a merger between the two, but it needs to be approved by regulators. Doyu's stock price was down 2.35% for the day and over 40% from its six-month all-time high.

Click the video below for my full thoughts.

*Stock Prices used were the Midday prices of April 7, 2021. The video was published on April 8, 2021.



Jose Najarro owns shares of HUYA Inc., Sea Limited, and Tencent Holdings. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Sea Limited and Tencent Holdings. The Motley Fool recommends HUYA Inc.. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.