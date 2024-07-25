3 China Stocks to Buy on the Dip: July 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The Chinese market has quite a lot of differences when compared to the traditional American or Western market. The extent of government and regulatory control and the “communist” nature of the country make it unattractive to some investors, despite large-scale market activity. However, for investors who are willing to put up with the risks of investing in the Chinese market, the companies present offer immense value for money, along with impressive growth potential.

China’s economy grew at a reported 5.3% in the first quarter, which came after a long period of the country underperforming compared to the global economy. These underperforming companies are slated to get back to analyst expectations eventually, especially because they have just come out of a period of a market downturn and lackluster growth. Thus, in order to profit off of the economic reversal, here are three Chinese companies you should buy the dip on.

Alibaba (BABA)

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is a China-centered e-commerce giant. It has seven key segments, each in charge of a different part of BABA and also operates multiple websites, including AliExpress. It has also expanded into network logistics. BABA stock is down over 55% over the last five years, indicating that it might be the time to buy the dip.

While BABA has missed both of the previous earnings estimates by margins of around 1% each time, it remains a solid pick. Revenue grew 6.6% year-over-year last quarter. However, this is not to suggest that it doesn’t have issues. Earnings fell by nearly 86%, suggesting that internal work is necessary. With this being said, analysts still predict an average growth rate of 40.2% for the next year.

It does face some headwinds as it continues to expand segments such as its cloud computing solutions globally. Additionally, as its “Amazon of China” moniker suggests, it controls the lion’s share of the Chinese e-commerce market. As China continues to grow as a country, bringing the middle class up with it, BABA can expect to see an increase in domestic revenue. Thus, use it as an opportunity to buy this China stock.

Yum China (YUMC)

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) operates and franchises a portfolio of restaurant brands in China, including KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, East Dawning, and COFFii & JOY. These offer a wide variety of dishes and beverages tailored to Chinese tastes.

YUMC stock is been down 20% over the past six months but investor confidence in this stock remains positive. The stock is currently trading $29 a share with a market cap of $11.52 billion. Analysts predict a price estimate of $51.19, indicating a significant upside potential of 71%. The company is profitable, with a profit and operating margin of 7.49% and 12.68%, respectively.

Some 88% of the stock is held by institutions, indicating strong confidence from major financial entities. It suggests stability and long-term growth potential. The beta of 0.32 also proves that the stock is relatively stable. If you’re looking for a stable investment option to buy on the dip, YUMC is one of the best China stocks to buy.

Tencent Holdings (TCEHY)

Tencent Holdings (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) is a Chinese multinational conglomerate known for its various internet-related services and products. It operates in multiple segments, including social networking, online entertainment and e-commerce. The company’s popular products include WeChat, QQ and Tencent Games.

The stock is currently trading around $47 per share with a market cap of $437.9 billion. Shares have fallen over 4% over the past month but are poised for growth. The stock has consistently beaten EPS predictions over the past three quarters, with an average surprise of 11.6%. The company has $419 billion in cash and $374 billion in debt, indicating a strong liquidity position. This suggests the company can easily cover its debt obligations and invest in growth opportunities.

Recently, China’s publication authority approved a batch of 105 video game licenses for July, which includes titles from Tencent Holdings. Additionally, Tencent’s latest success, Dungeon & Fighter (DnF) Mobile, has generated $270 million in revenue from Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) App Store in China since its launch on May 21, as reported by app intelligence firm Sensor Tower. The company’s quarterly revenue grew over 62% year-over-year. All these factors make TCEHY stock the perfect China stock to buy on the dip.

