3 Chevy Cars From the 1970s Worth a Lot of Money

Just about any car you purchase — no matter how flashy, how expensive, how cool — begins to depreciate in value the second you roll it off the lot. The average car will decrease in monetary worth by approximately 20% the first year you own it and then will continue to depreciate an additional 15% with each subsequent year of ownership. As such, most vehicles shouldn’t be considered an investment that will gain in value over the years.

That is, however, unless you own one of the following classic Chevrolets from the 1970s. While not every ride from the “Me Decade” has appreciated in value, due to a variety of factors the following 1970s vehicles have exponentially increased in price over the last half-century.

C3 Corvette

MSN recently noted that the third-generation Corvette (an era that technically spans from 1968 to 1982) is decidedly the most popular incarnation of the model, with over 542,000 produced in its heyday. That’s more Corvettes than any other era. That popularity continues some 50 years later — in 2022, a 1971 C3 Corvette sold for a whopping $965,500.

Monte Carlo

While they aren’t being resold for nearly $1 million like the C3 Corvette, MSN reported that the Monte Carlo — specifically, the 1973 to 1977 models — were deeply popular upon release, selling strong despite the oil crises of the day. They’ve continued to be a popular resell among collectors in the 2020s, with models going for around $17,000.

Suburban

While a savvy classic car collector can occasionally find a Chevy Suburban for as low as $5,000, MSN reported that a souped-up 1979 model of the proto-SUV resold for well over $100,000 in 2023. As “the longest-running nameplate in American history,” the Suburban has certainly earned such a sky-high price tag.

If one of these happens to be parked beneath a tarp in your garage, consider cashing in your wheels for a potential six-figure payout.

