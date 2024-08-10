3 Cheap Stocks Wall Street Analysts Think Can Soar by at Least 48%

Wall Street's price targets aren't a surefire guarantee that a stock is going to reach a certain level. Things can change, and so can price targets. They also only typically look at where a stock might go in the next 12 months; they are by no means long-term indications of where a stock could end up in the long haul.

But price targets can be helpful in uncovering stocks that might have a lot of potential to rise higher. Three stocks that have a lot of upside (according to analysts) and are trading at low valuations today are Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL), and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB). Here's a look at why these stocks could be good buys right now.

Baidu: 80% upside

Chinese tech stock Baidu has been a poor performer over the years. It has fallen more than 20% in five years, and investors still aren't all that bullish. Not only are there concerns about the Chinese government's involvement with the business, but now there are also worries that the nation's economy could be slowing down.

But Baidu is a stock that could be worth taking a chance on. It has a diverse business, which includes cloud computing, search, and a popular chatbot, Ernie, which hit 200 million users earlier this year. It makes for an intriguing artificial intelligence (AI) stock, provided that you're willing to take on some risk.

Business hasn't been booming for Baidu. Sales in the first three months of the year only rose by 1% to $4.4 billion when compared to the same period last year. The positive, however, is that its operating income rose by 10%. And with some promising opportunities ahead, particularly in AI, investors shouldn't count out Baidu given its strong presence in a massive Chinese market.

Analysts think the stock can hit $146, implying an upside of at least 80% from where it trades right now. It's also trading a fairly modest forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of just eight. While there is some risk here, investors could be adequately compensated with an appreciating stock, given the low valuation the shares currently trade at.

United Airlines: 91% upside

Although the travel industry has appeared to have bounced back since pandemic-driven shutdowns, many airline stocks are struggling to win back investors. United Airlines stock, for example, is down more than 55% in five years. Analysts think the stock should be trading significantly higher, at more than $72, which would imply an upside of around 91% for the stock.

United is coming off a strong second quarter, where operating revenue for the period ending June 30 rose by nearly 6% to just under $15 billion. And net income of $1.3 billion rose by 23% compared to the prior-year period. Worries about a slowdown in the economy and a possible recession are weighing on investors and likely keeping the stock from rallying higher than it should be these days.

At a dirt cheap forward P/E of only four, this is another example of investors potentially getting well compensated for taking on some risk. United might struggle during an economic downturn, but it's still a top airline that should do well as the economy improves. Buying the stock and hanging on to it could result in some strong long-run returns.

Enbridge: 48% upside

Pipeline company Enbridge has been the best-performing stock on this list, and it's the only one in positive territory over the past five years, rising by 12% during that time. Analysts believe there could still be more upside for the oil and gas stock, projecting that its shares could rise to more than $55. And if that turns out to be true, you could collect a profit of nearly 50% if you buy the stock today.

A great reason to hold the stock is for its growing dividend. Enbridge has boosted its payouts for 29 consecutive years, and it's already a fantastic income stock with a yield around 7%, which is more than five times the S&P 500 average of 1.3%.

The Canadian company has been able to grow its dividend while also expanding its operations. Last year, it announced it was acquiring multiple companies from Dominion Energy in an effort to grow its presence in the U.S. market, calling it a once-in-a-generation opportunity to secure quality assets that would pave the way for it to become the "largest natural gas utility franchise" in North America.

Enbridge's financials could get much stronger, and they are already solid right now. The company's distributable cash flow for the period ending June 30 rose by 3% to 2.9 billion Canadian dollars ($2.1 billion). Distributable cash flow is how the company determines how much room it has for dividend payments, and with that continuing to increase, that suggests the current payout is fine, and more increases could be coming.

Trading at 18 times its forward P/E, Enbridge stock has been climbing of late, but it's still a good value for long-term investors.



