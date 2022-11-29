3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

As the market has dropped, more and more deals are emerging for investors. Price-to-earnings multiples are coming down, cash levels have become more important, and even companies with wide moats are cheaper than they've been in years. Travis Hoium, Jason Hall, and Matt Frankel discuss some of their favorite cheap stocks in the video below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Nov. 23, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 28, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet (C shares)

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Alphabet (C shares) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 7, 2022

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jason Hall has positions in Live Oak Bancshares and SoFi Technologies, Inc. Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in SoFi Technologies, Inc. Travis Hoium has positions in Alphabet (A shares) and Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Apple, and Live Oak Bancshares. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.