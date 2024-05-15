3 Cheap Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Now: May 2024 

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

With the world going green, cheap renewable energy stocks won’t stay down for long. For one, power generated from renewables is setting new records. It’s also expected to grow as wind and solar gain momentum.

So far, according to The Wall Street Journal, “Nearly a quarter of U.S. electricity demand was supplied by renewable sources in 2023 and just under 9% of total energy used came from green sources, according to a new report from BloombergNEF.”

“By 2028, renewables are projected to make up 23.7% of total electrical-power generation in the U.S.” they added.

However, it’s just not wind and solar power that’s picking up steam, nuclear power is as well. About 22 countries, including the U.S., Canada, the UK, and France just pledged to triple their nuclear capacity by 2050. Even copper prices are soaring thanks to increasing demand for green energy.

Even better, demand for renewable energy is only set to run moving forward. That being said, here are some of the top cheap renewable energy stocks to buy today.

NexGen Energy (NXE)

With uranium hot on Congress’ decision to ban Russian uranium imports, keep an eye on stocks, like NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE).

First, the uranium exploration company will continue to benefit from demand, which is expected to jump about 127% by 2030. By 2040, demand could soar to about 200%. In addition, we could see a potential 240 million-pound deficit, as noted by the company.

Second, the company is confident about the future of the uranium market. It also heavily focuses on its Rook I project. NXE is reportedly in the final stages of permitting for the Rook I project and could start construction shortly. Even better, that project is backed with substantial funds of about $930 million in cash and liquid assets.

Third, the company’s CEO “emphasized the growing recognition of nuclear energy and the need for new uranium sources, positioning the Rook I project as a key supplier,” as noted by Investing.com.

Sunrun (RUN)

We can also look at Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN), with booming interest in solar energy. According to Carbon Brief, “Wind and solar are growing faster than any other sources of electricity in history, according to new analysis from thinktank Ember. It says they are now growing fast enough to exceed rising demand, meaning there will be a peak in fossil fuel electricity generation – and emissions – from this year.”

With growth showing no signs of slowing, solar companies like Sunrun should benefit.

Helping, earnings are showing signs of improvement. In its first quarter, EPS dropped 40 cents a share, a significant improvement from a year earlier loss of $1.12. Customer additions climbed 15% year over year to 24,038.

Plus, Goldman Sachs just reiterated its buy rating on RUN with a price target of $18. The firm views RUN’s “shift towards more profitable growth as prudent as management reiterated its cash generation guidance of achieving a $200M-$500M annualized run rate” by Q4 2024,” as noted by Seeking Alpha.

Southern Copper (SCCO)

The last time I mentioned Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO), it traded at around $82 in mid-February.

At the time, when it was among the top cheap renewable energy stocks, I noted, “From its last price of $82.97, I’d like to see it refill its bearish gap around $86 initially. We have to remember that copper is a crucial component of renewable energy, especially in wind, solar and even with electric vehicle charging infrastructure.”

Today, it’s up to $123.79. And while it’s not exactly cheap any longer, I believe it could head significantly higher. All as copper prices continue to push higher on tight supply and demand. Copper continues to play a pivotal role in renewable energy generation.

Helping, Goldman Sachs recently raised its year-end copper price target to $12,000 per ton from $10,000. All in anticipation global mines will struggle to meet explosive demand.

“We continue to forecast a shift into open-ended and mounting metal deficits from 2024 onwards,” Goldman says, according to Bloomberg, highlighting the potential for a “stockout episode,” in which inventories run extremely low, by this year’s Q4.

