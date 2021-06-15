3 Cheap International Stocks to Diversify a Portfolio

In today's video I look at fundamentals and valuation metrics for Niu (NASDAQ: NIU), JD (NASDAQ: JD), and Tencent (OTC: TCEHY). Below I share a few highlights from the video on why investors should add them to their watch lists.

Two reasons to add Niu to your watch list

Niu is a growing electric scooter company. It reported 135% year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth and sold over 149,000 scooters for the first quarter of 2021. Niu has solid fundamentals for its trailing 12 months (TTM). It has positive earnings, a substantial amount of cash and short-term investments, and no debt.

Two reasons to add JD to your watch list

JD is a growing e-commerce company. It reported 39% YOY revenue growth and 29% YOY annual active customer account growth for the first quarter of 2021. JD has exceptional fundamentals for its TTM. It has positive cash flow from operations, positive earnings, and more cash and short-term investments than debt.

Two reasons to add Tencent to your watch list

Tencent is a digital ecosystem giant growing at impressive levels. It reported 25% revenue growth for the first quarter of 2021. The business segment that includes Tencent's social networks and gaming products grew 16% YOY. Tencent has solid fundamentals for its TTM. It has positive cash flow from operations and positive earnings.

