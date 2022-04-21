3 Cheap Infrastructure Stocks to Build Into Your Portfolio

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investor interest in infrastructure stocks has taken off since U.S. President Joe Biden signed a $1 trillion infrastructure plan last November. It involves a massive overhaul of roads, airports, bridges and related infrastructure projects. The plan includes billions of dollars to be used to improve climate and clean energy programs and high-speed internet access.

The demand for infrastructure investment is rising at a brisk pace. In a report from audit and assurance specialist PwC, this demand has given rise to a whopping $4 trillion worth of investments in infrastructure each year. Moreover, the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) states U.S. infrastructure gets only a C minus on its scorecard.

Therefore, infrastructure stocks will remain hot for the foreseeable future, making it tough to find cheaper ones. Luckily, I’ve curated a list for you of three infrastructure stocks you can scoop up for just chump change.

Perma-Pipe International (PPIH)

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) designs, manufactures and markets leak detection systems and specialty piping. The Illinois-based company has operations in multiple regions worldwide, including the United States, Canada, the Middle East and Europe.

Its recently released third-quarter results show it’s back in business after its pandemic-led slowdown. Its revenue came in at roughly $35.2 million, a 73.5% improvement from the prior-year period. With the pandemic fading, the firm plans to accelerate its growth plans to take advantage of more opportunities in the future.

There were multiple positive developments for the company during the third quarter. First, it announced a $3 million share repurchase program. Moreover, it announced contract wins worth $15.5 million in Saudi Arabia and Egypt. To top it all off, It was able to renew its $18 million North American credit agreement for the next five years.

Hence, the business is in strong shape and is poised for a strong showing this year. PPIH stock, though, trades at less than one times forward sales, making it an attractive bet at this point.

Volta (VLTA)

Volta (NYSE:VLTA) is an electric vehicle (EV) charging specialist operating a network of smart media-enabled EV stations across the U.S. As of December, it has installed 2,330 charger bases across 26 states and territories. It aims to increase its installed base by 1,700 to 2,000 this year, reflecting an incredible bump last year.

Volta is a unique business model compared with its peers. Instead of relentlessly expanding its installed base, it focuses on attracting more engaged visitors for a longer period. It uses machine learning to advise OEMs, advertisers and other entities on the behavior of drivers based on its charging network.

According to data analytics firm J.D. Power, Volta charging stations came in second in drivers’ satisfaction for level 2 EV chargers. That puts it ahead of its major competitor, ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT).

As we advance, the company is looking at revenue of $70 million to $80 million this year. Its preliminary fourth-quarter results show a healthy 66% improvement in revenues to $32 million last year. If it can achieve the high-end of its guidance, it could be looking at a 150% increase in sales from last year.

Orion (ORN)

Orion (NYSE:ORN) is a specialty construction company operating in North America. It operates in two core segments: concrete and marine construction. Its five-year average revenue growth is at roughly 5%, which its lackluster concrete business has largely weighed down. The segment has generated inconsistent revenue and margins, which has impacted the overall attractiveness of ORN stock.

On the flip side, its marine business has been impeccable, generating a healthy 8.1% EBITDA margin last year. This number peaked at 12.3% during 2020 and has been generally impressive over the past several years. Utilization rates and backlog numbers have been major contributors to the robust numbers generated by the marine segment.

As of December, the company’s backlog increased to $590 million from $440 million last year. Approximately 64% of that backlog is attributable to the marine segment. Therefore, it might be wise for the firm to sell off its concrete division on the back of its unprofitable track record. Nevertheless, ORN stock trades at just 0.13 times forward sales estimates, so it wouldn’t take much to wager.

