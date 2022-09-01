3 Cheap Income Stocks to Buy Now

Some excellent dividend stocks have been beaten down in the recent market turbulence, and three that look particularly attractive are STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR), Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA), and Bank of America (NYSE: BAC). In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP®, explains why all three of these look like great bargains for patient long-term investors.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Bank of America and STORE Capital. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends STORE Capital. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate for The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting his services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

