3 Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Growth stocks have been hammered over the past year, and that's giving investors some opportunities to invest in great businesses. In this video, Travis Hoium highlights why Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE: MODG), Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU), and Yeti (NYSE: YETI) are three stocks that investors should look at as buying opportunities in this market.

*Stock prices used were end of day prices of March 27, 2023. The video was published on March 29, 2023.

Travis Hoium has positions in Topgolf Callaway Brands. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lululemon Athletica. The Motley Fool recommends Topgolf Callaway Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

