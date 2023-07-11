3 Cheap Cryptos to Buy Before They Bounce Back

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

As we traverse the complex investing environment this year, cryptocurrencies have shown remarkable resilience, starting the year on a positive note. Although this journey toward recovery has been relatively impressive, valuations are still a significant distance from their 2021 zenith. Hence, investors are showing a renewed interest in cheap cryptos. Amidst a brewing banking crisis and looming threats of a debt default in the United States, these undervalued cryptos are being perceived as financial life rafts.

Investors, once skeptical, are now viewing them as safe-haven assets capable of weathering the economic storm. As we continue navigating this dynamic environment, high potential cryptos might be on the verge of a rebound. Astute investors would do well to recognize this shift and seize these cheap cryptos before they bounce back.

Avalanche (AVAX-USD)

Avalanche (AVAX-USD) is making waves in the crypto sphere, not merely as a speculative asset, but as an innovative blockchain platform. Perhaps its key selling point is its unwavering commitment to scalability and speed are critical ingredients that enable cryptocurrencies to thrive in the ever-demanding DeFi sector.

Recent figures reveal a surge in transaction activity and user growth on the platform: a likely ripple effect of its fruitful partnership with Amazon Web Services earlier this year. Coupling superior security measures with its revolutionary subnets feature, Avalanche uniquely caters to public and private blockchains. A remarkable comeback post-2022’s bear market has effectively affirmed the resilience of this platform. With its renewed vigor and potential, Avalanche may be the promising horizon the crypto-enthusiasts have hoped to find.

Solana (SOL-USD)

Locking horns with its competition in the Web 3.0 blockchain space, Solana (SOL-USD) has become a force to be reckoned with recently. Branded as a potential “Ethereum (ETH-USD) killer,” it’s a juggernaut promising unparalleled growth by 2025. Despite initial stability concerns, Solana’s renewed focus on addressing these problems elevates its status as a formidable player in the blockchain realm. With its low fees, scalability, and interoperability, Solana has carved a significant niche in the DeFi sector.

Furthermore, it’s catching steam in the thriving non-fungible token market, gradually establishing its dominance. With its relentless pursuit of stability enhancements, expect a massive influx of developers towards its platform. Solana’s development team looks laser-focused on refining stability, ramping up Web 3.0 usability, and snatching a larger market share from sector stalwarts. Additionally, Solana’s robust blockchain ecosystem continues to flourish, illustrated by the recent migration of Helium to its platform.

Dogecoin (DOGE-USD)

Once dismissed as a whimsical crypto joke, Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) has barked into the crypto sector’s forefront. This canine-themed crypto has shot up to the top of the crypto ranks thanks to a passionate community and high-profile endorsements. The mesmerizing ascension of DOGE has left many spectators gasping in surprise, with early adopters grinning from ear to ear over their windfall. A spectacular boost to Dogecoin’s credence comes from maverick entrepreneur Elon Musk, who, with his boisterous support, has woven an aura of excitement in DOGE. Musk’s lively interaction with Dogecoin and his contentious choices have instilled an exhilarating vibrancy into the market.

Its rollercoaster journey reflects the speculative essence of cryptocurrencies while unmasking the enormous potential these digital assets harbor. As it continues to move along in the crypto market, Dogecoin serves as a reminder that it sometimes pays to embrace the unpredictable. Nevertheless, it represents the best meme crypto to invest in for the long-haul on the back of its massive online following. You won’t go wrong with investing in this or any of the other cheap cryptos in our list.

