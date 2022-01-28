3 Cheap Crypto NFT Projects Poised to Break Out in 2022

When it comes to investing, one of the greatest axioms to guarantee success is, "buy low, sell high." That's easier said than done. But the following three cryptocurrency projects are positioned to deliver on that investing wisdom this year. Here are two reasons why:

Each is entrenched within two of the fastest growing, most popular trends within the crypto industry: non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse. Both those sectors are only going to grow as digital adoption spreads. According to the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, each of these digital assets is currently priced at least 68% off their respective all-time highs.

1. The Sandbox (SAND)

The Sandbox is an online metaverse-reality environment where individuals can create, own, and play in a virtual world. It's unique because this computer-generated world is both constantly being made by players/creators and continually being expanded by these same loyal gamers and coding experts.

Think of it like how Facebook's content is created by users who continually publish on that platform for you to scroll through -- only SAND's content let's you engage and play directly with the content. SAND also features NFTs that are unique and can be swapped in-game for other digital assets while playing.

Additionally, people are buying up virtual property within SAND to create destinations once the metaverse goes mainstream. According to nonfungible.com, SAND has sold more than $350 million in virtual real estate to the largest companies and popular celebrities. The next closest metaverse destination in sales volume is half that amount.

According to Arcane Research, SAND is currently priced at 68% off its peak price, which presents a lot of potential upside for this project.

2. Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland is one of the most established and advanced metaverse projects within the space. It is also the first fully decentralized virtual world that runs on a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) model. The DAO manages the activities and what happens in the virtual world by using smart contracts, while allowing users to explore, experience, and create within MANA's ecosystem.

Like SAND, Decentraland allows users to purchase plots of land as NFTs. Those NFT assets can be developed, held, or sold as their value increases. Virtual real estate is being used as online environments for gaming and app developers. It's also being used for live virtual events such as New Year's Eve celebrations and digital experiences going on right now that are associated with the Australian Open, which wraps up this weekend.

Imagine similar types of virtual events for the World Cup, Formula One racing, Olympics, or a NASA rocket launch, and more. Individuals could have a new way of experiencing events in unprecedented ways. All that potential is also available at a 68% discount from its top trading price according to Arcane.

3. Axie Infinity (AXS)

The last metaverse/NFT/gaming asset worth considering is Axie Infinity (AXS). Axie is a combination battle game of cute "monsters" that can also be traded with other players -- think of card trading games like Magic: The Gathering or Pokemon. However, Axie users are heavily vested in the blockchain game because they can not only play and engage, they can also own, create, sell, and earn funds via in-game NFT transactions.

The Axie Infinity gaming platform enables players to breed, upgrade, battle, and trade the "monsters" that are called Axies. Axie characters have more than 500 different body parts available -- creating millions of potential combinations. Rather than selling digital land like Decentraland and The Sandbox, Axie enables gamers to earn real value just for playing the game.

The real draw of Axie is its play-to-earn model where users receive AXS tokens for winning battles or breeding/selling monsters. The AXS tokens can be used in-game for purchases or converted to other cryptos or fiat on crypto exchanges. That's a pretty big idea and draw for Axie. Arcane Research shows that AXS is currently priced at a bargain basement rollback of 72% from its all-time high.

While it's usually tricky to buy low and sell high, it doesn't have to be once you have significantly undervalued assets that are integrally woven into two of the biggest cultural trends of the year. While every investor must do their own research, this crypto downturn won't last forever and some investor opportunities should not be ignored for too long.

