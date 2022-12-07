3 Cheap Altcoins to Buy If You’re Looking for Penny Cryptos

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Many investors, hopeful the next bull market is on the horizon, may be looking for cheap altcoins to buy. Altcoins, which are tokens other than Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD), tend to carry higher risk and offer higher potential returns than Bitcoin and Ethereum. That makes them suitable for a particular type of investor.

During the previous bull market, investors could pick nearly any alt coin and generate significant profits. As the doldrums of this crypto winter continue on, that is definitely no longer true.

For investors, the road to high returns is paved with risk. Risk-tolerant investors can view certain altcoins as ways of gaining leveraged exposure to what could be an impressive rally in 2023.

These three cryptos all now trade for less than $1 each, but they have some of the best fundamentals and growth prospects among small-scale projects, in my view. Let’s dive into what makes these cryptos worth a look.

MANA-USD Decentraland 39 cents ADA-USD Cardano 31 cents CRV-USD Curve 66 cents

Decentraland (MANA-USD)

Source: shutterstock.com/Piotr Swat

Decentraland (MANA-USD) is an excellent growth vessel for aggressive investors. It is an ETH-based token that allows users to buy land in its blockchain-based virtual world. In this world, users can also build experiences which stay on the Ethereum blockchain. Interestingly, MANA aims to create a virtual world that its users will own.

The best part about this penny crypto is its evolution. Decentraland is coming up with additional features and functionality on a seemingly daily basis. This development activity enables more interaction among users and leverages the project’s growth potential over the longer term.

One of the most popular additions to this project is Decentraland’s marketplace. In this market, users can buy and sell items and experiences. Some popular experiences within it include games, casinos, theme parks, music festivals, and fashion festivals. The market is powered by ERC-721 LAND assets, which means Decentraland now has transferable real estate for purchase.

Decentraland’s MANA token traded at an all-time high of $5.90. However, it is now trading around 40 cents per token. That said, with the metaverse market set to grow at a compound annual growth rate of over 39% between 2022 and 2030, I think this token is well-positioned for growth, making it worth considering.

Cardano (ADA-USD)

Source: Shutterstock

Cardano (ADA-USD) is the cheapest altcoin on this list, changing hands for around 31 cents per token.

The trading volume of Cardano has surged recently, particularly among institutional investors. That by itself is a good enough reason to view this coin positively.

That’s because a great deal of Cardano’s value can be attributed to developers’ many projects involving Cardano and its wealthy backers. Currently, the top 100 whales on the Binance Smart Chain hold more than 21 million ADA. That works out to around $6.87 million of crypto.

The fact that ADA is trading above 30 cents is positive, and it is one of the best, cheap alcoins to buy Since ADA is a popular coin, it is likely to rise. Now that investors’ sentiment towards it is turning positive, ADA should climb further eventually, making it a very good altcoin to buy and hold.

Curve (CRV-USD)

Source: Chinnapong / Shutterstock

Last on this list of cheap altcoins to buy is Curve (CRV-USD), a unique project that I’ve been focusing on more lately.

Curve is a governance token of one of the largest decentralized exchanges called Curve. The coin has actually started to build positive momentum, as volatile sentiment began to turn bullish on this token. The coin is trading near its lowest levels, creating a good buying opportunity for investors.

That’s because this token’s risk-reward ratio has greatly improved, and investors with fresh capital can position themselves for future gains by buying it now. I think this token can climb in the near-, medium- and long-terms, for various reasons.

For example, over the past month, the amount of CRV held in centralized wallets has jumped by more than 70%. That is an important data point. It means that the total number of CRV available for liquidation has increased. More liquidity equates to more safety, particularly in this volatile environment.

What I like most about Curve is its road map. Over time, I think improvements in the altcoin should enhance Curve’s value for both liquidity providers and those looking to trade it. Thus, if we are on the brink of another bull market, investors should consider buying Curve.

Since it is a decentralized exchange, I expect the project gain market share from its centralized competitors, for reasons about which most crypto investors are keenly aware.

