3 Charts That Show Why Disney Stock Is Worth Owning for 2023

This year has been a mixed one for Disney (NYSE: DIS). A new CEO usually brings volatility, but since it's Disney's former CEO Bob Iger who has returned to the helm, there's a bit more confidence in the move. Disney has also demonstrated progress in its sales growth, but streaming is pulling down its bottom line.

However, heading into 2023, there are still many reasons to be excited about Disney's future. Check out these three charts that illustrate why you should consider buying Disney stock.

1. Disney is returning to strong growth

Growing revenue has been a headache since the pandemic started and parks had to close. But with parks now open and thriving, along with the success of Disney+, Disney is enjoying a robust rebound in revenue growth.

Management is taking somewhat of a risk in raising the price of Disney+ this week as it launches an ad-supported tier, but this is part of an all-over strategy that involves charging higher prices both for streaming and parks.

Disney sees these as premium services, and it's banking on spenders seeing it that way too. It's also banking on the idea that that loyal fans will pay up for the specialty content and encounters that you can only experience through a Disney-branded medium. As we head into 2023, demand is still strong for streaming and Disney parks, and with higher prices, these should generate powerful revenue growth in the new year and beyond.

2. It's taking the lead in streaming

Disney overtook Netflix as the streaming company with the highest number of subscriptions again in the fourth quarter. That may cool down as the company puts the brakes on a strategy of growth at any cost and begins to pay more attention to profitability. But even if growth slows, Disney already has 235 million subscribers and counting, and streaming revenue is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.5% through 2027. As the leader, Disney is well positioned to benefit from streaming growth.

With Iger back in charge and the company's commitment to getting costs under control, losses should narrow. As of now, the company still insists that Disney+ will become profitable by 2024. If investors see improvement, the stock price is likely to increase.

3. Disney's stock is as cheap as ever

I usually like to use the price-to-earnings ratio as a valuation metric when a company is profitable since earnings are a better way to assess how well a company is using its money than sales. However, since Disney was unprofitable for a short period of time at the beginning of the pandemic, and profitability is variable right now due to streaming losses. As such, I don't think it gives as good of an idea of how cheap Disney stock looks right now as the price-to-sales ratio.

Using this metric, Disney stock is the cheapest it has been in the past 10 years, including the 2020 market crash. Disney stock is down 41% this year, and at this price, it looks like a very attractive buy.

When you factor in its potential and the likelihood that it will begin to whip its streaming operations into shape, Disney stock looks like it's poised to soar in 2023.

Find out why Walt Disney is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our award-winning analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Walt Disney is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Jennifer Saibil has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.