3 Celebrity Brands That Are Worth Your Money (and 3 That Aren’t)

Stick a celebrity name (or face) on something and people will buy it. A celebrity’s backing can make a product feel like less of a risk. Granted, some are worth it, but just because a big name is attached doesn’t mean it’s not overpriced hype.

Here are three celebrity brands that are worth spending on according to consumers who have independently purchased the products (and three that aren’t).

Celebrity Brands Worth Your Money

Some celebrity brands aren’t all hype and are worth spending on. Here are a few examples.

Fenty Beauty: Rhianna

Fenty Beauty got attention because it launched on the platform of inclusivity, initially offering 40 foundation shades that worked for more people — and now offering 50. That doesn’t mean everything is perfect. But, according to Reddit threads, Fenty is a brand that people buy over and over.

For example, lip glosses, lip stains and highlighters have plenty of fans, and the contour sticks are said to blend well without drying out the skin.

Fenty isn’t a flawless brand, but it delivers more than a lot of celebrity lines that just rely on a famous name.

SKIMS: Kim Kardashian

Whether you love the Kardashians or not, there’s no denying SKIMS has a loyal following. And some of the hype is real.

For example, some fans swear by the soft lounge dresses and cotton rib pieces for their comfort and quality. The shapewear gets good reviews too, but not all styles work for every body type.

The boyfriend collection is cozy but not a must-buy, and the bras are hit or miss for larger sizes. Says redditor Vickrich:

“I LOVE the boyfriend collection! Cozy and roomy…IMO it’s the essential at-home, lounge attire.”

SKIMS isn’t cheap, and not every piece will satisfy, but if you stick to the best sellers, it can be worth it.

Heaven’s Door: Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan set out to create a whiskey that told a story, and by many accounts, he pulled it off with his Heaven’s Door offerings. The Double Barrel Whiskey stands out for its rich, layered flavors of brown sugar, black pepper, burnt orange, dark chocolate and toasted oak, making it a favorite for bourbon fans. Some call it one of the better celebrity whiskeys.

The Single Barrel Bourbon is bold and smooth, with hints of oak, vanilla, dark chocolate, cinnamon and clove. Not everything’s a home run, though. Some bottles are better than others, but even skeptics have admitted the brand is worth considering even though it can be pricey.

Celebrity Brands That Aren’t

The verdict is in: while some consumers might be happy with the following brands, many aren’t and feel they aren’t worth the spend.

Pleasing: Harry Styles

Pleasing is backed by a pop culture icon, but take that away, and you’re left with overpriced basics that don’t hold up to the hype, according to more than a few Reddit users.

While some say the nail polish lasts, others say it chips and you can find better polish at Dollar Tree. Redditor macy1116 summed it up:

“It’s literally garbage. The dollar tree [sic] has better quality nail polish.”

Overall, the clothing is fine, but a $120 hoodie or a $60 T-shirt should feel like something special, and many Reddit users stated it doesn’t.

At the end of the day, the consensus is that you’re paying for Harry Styles’ name, not necessarily a product that’s actually worth the price.

Cincoro: Michael Jordan

Like other celebrity brands, Cincoro Tequila comes with a hefty price tag, but according to tequila enthusiasts, the taste doesn’t live up to the cost.

Instead of the rich, complex flavors you’d expect from a high-end tequila, Cincoro has been described as overly sweet, with artificial vanilla and sugar notes that overpower the agave.

Some drinkers enjoy its smoothness, but others argue that it’s better suited for people who don’t actually like tequila and don’t mind additives.

The final say? Redditor ShortGlassOfWater312 writes: “Michael Jordan needs to stick to basketball lol”

JLo Beauty: Jennifer Lopez

Celebrity money grab: That’s how Reddit users describe JLo’s beauty brand. It contains the ingredient the celebrity claims to be her secret beauty weapon: olive oil, which, strangely, can be irritating to the skin and clog pores.

Additionally, there are other problems. One user reported that the formulas feel heavy on the skin, leaving behind a weird, almost plastic-like coating instead of delivering real skincare benefits. Also, the firming moisturizer was reported by another user to have an overpowering scent that lingers for hours.

Another problem? The products are expensive, which turned off a lot of potential buyers. Reddit users claimed they saw it gathering dust in Sephora, and the beauty products retailer must have noticed too — it pulled JLo’s line from its stores in March 2024.

