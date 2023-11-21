3 Cathie Wood You’ll Regret Not Buying Soon: November 2023

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Cathie Wood is as bullish as ever, but recent economic indicators point to strength for her favorite stocks. In an interview, Cathie Wood emphasized that deflation is now a key concern rather than inflation. Still, she noted that tech stocks are inherently adaptable to deflationary environments. While her economic forecasts may not play out, we seem to have finally broken past the point where a soft landing seems assured.

In any case, these three Cathie Wood stocks are strong on their own merits, whether reinforced by a strong market or not. In some cases, their day isn’t yet here as they’re fundamentally forecasting trends that will materialize in later years. Still, if you haven’t yet, these are three Cathie Wood stocks to buy soon if you want to bolster your portfolio and capture substantial upside.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is on a bull run, as the stock marked another profitable quarter that beat analysts’ expectations on sales and earnings. Consistent profitability marked by greater corporate and government contract interest is a pivot point for Palantir. Long-derided as “just a data company,” Palantir’s suite of AI-driven tools and features caused the company to gain rapid market share this year. Oftentimes, you’ll see adoption accelerate from here in a snowball effect – making this Cathie Wood stock likely to keep surging.

Beyond pure profitability, many other bullish factors play into Palantir’s success. Notably, analyst Dan Ives called the company “the Messi of AI,” reinforcing his view that Palantir’s AI potential is unmatched.

Critically, Palantir began addressing a key investor concern: dilution. Like many tech stocks, Palantir offered stock to employees. However, the stock offerings diluted Palantir substantially, causing many to deride the company. To offset past dilution, Palantir launched a $1 billion stock buyback plan to retire some stock and juice investor value. Buybacks indicate a company is financially secure and devoted to shareholders. That stability means that the Cathie Wood stock is finally coming into its own as a major market player.

Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP)

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) is ahead of its time. One of the few (if not only) gene editing companies on the market, regulatory concerns and pricy R&D weighed heavily on share pricing. Still, Crispr’s tech will doubtlessly be part of healthcare in the future, making this Cathie Wood stock one with a long and lucrative future ahead.

Critically, we’re waiting on the FDA to review and decide whether a key Crispr therapeutic is ready for market. The first stated action date for the FDA’s review of sickle cell disease treatment exa-cel is on December 8th, and acceptance marks a major milestone for the company’s future. In the meantime, Cathie Wood has been buying CRSP hand-over-fist within her ETF ecosystem. While the imminent news represents a speculative play, as with many biotech investments, Cathie Wood is betting big on the stock – something investors should pay attention to.

Archer Aviation (ACHR)

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) is one of those Cathie Wood stocks that, like Crispr, is ahead of its time. The company is developing and selling a series of flying cars, focusing on an “air taxi” model. However, bullish news surrounding the company might indicate that the Cathie Wood stock is ready to break out.

The company signed a deal with the U.S. Air Force in July for more than $140 million. The contract, centered around vertical take-off and landing tech, boosts Archer’s R&D budget and provides a longer cash runway. Likewise, the company’s planned air taxi launch in 2026 will serve as proof of concept for ACHR’s fundamental business model.

If Cathie Wood’s endorsement isn’t enough, institutional investors are pumping Archer Aviation. This week, Deutsche Bank said that ACHR is a top pick among flying car stocks. It based its assessment on the stock’s long-term potential and strong short-term financial position. Better yet, its price target – $12 – marks a massive upside from today’s trading price.

