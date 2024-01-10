3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Start Off Your New Year Right

Cathie Wood has become a top investor, thanks to her investments in innovation. Wood identifies companies developing cutting-edge technologies with game-changing potential and gets in on them early. This way, her funds can benefit as these products or services take the world by storm. This helped the superstar investor's flagship fund, Ark Innovation ETF, soar 67% last year.

Wood invests across various industries -- but you can find many of her favorite companies in the area of healthcare. From gene editing to telemedicine, Wood has scooped up shares of the leading players.

To start the new year off right, you can too. Let's check out three top Wood picks to put on your January 2024 buy list.

1. CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) just reached a big milestone: the approval of its very first product. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Casgevy, a treatment for sickle cell disease, last month and expects to rule on the drug for a second blood disorder -- beta thalassemia -- in March. The U.K. authorized the treatment for both conditions back in November, marking the world's first regulatory nod for a treatment based on CRISPR gene editing.

All of this is important for two reasons. First, it means CRISPR Therapeutics soon will start reporting product revenue. And considering the great need for blood disorder treatments, revenue could grow considerably over time. Second, the Casgevy decision is a vote of confidence in CRISPR Therapeutics' technology, one that's used throughout its pipeline.

Speaking of the pipeline, the company is moving candidates forward across a wide variety of treatment areas -- from oncology to autoimmune and cardiovascular diseases. And CRISPR Therapeutics says it expects the coming 12 to 18 months to be "catalyst rich." So now is a great time to follow Cathie Wood and buy this innovator.

2. Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares have started to climb over the past three months, advancing in the double digits -- but they're still far from past highs. Trading at near their lowest level ever in relation to sales, they look dirt cheap considering the company's leadership in the high-growth market of telemedicine.

The stock suffered in recent years as investors worried about the telemedicine giant's ability to turn growing revenue into profit. But Teladoc launched a plan early last year to balance the quest for revenue growth with the goal of achieving profitability.

These efforts have started to pay off. Last year, Teladoc's quarterly results met or beat expectations. And the company has demonstrated it can drive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and free-cash-flow gains despite lower top-line growth.

Most recently, Teladoc launched an operational review of its business to optimize cost structure and ensure that all investments support the goal of whole-person care. Teladoc may be on the road to recovery -- and investors who get in now may reap the rewards over time.

3. Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) may help a pharma company create tomorrow's blockbuster drug -- and its expertise doesn't stop there. The company engineers organisms used not only in the pharmaceutical industry to develop products, but also in industries such as materials and agriculture. Ginkgo aims to help its partners gain in efficiency and quality of product.

This has helped Ginkgo's cell engineering revenue climb in the double digits -- a 52% increase in the most recent quarter. Active programs with partners across industries advanced 36% in the quarter, led by significant increases in pharma, biotech, and agriculture programs.

Ginkgo also is involved in the business of biosecurity, an area that's had its ups and downs in recent times, depending on world events. But the company has shifted its focus to long-term biosecurity infrastructure -- a strategy that should drive recurrent revenue.

Today, Ginkgo shares trade for less than $2, around their lowest ever. This represents an opportunity for bargain hunters -- like Cathie Wood (and you) -- who are looking to start this year by betting on the next, exciting game-changing company.

Should you invest $1,000 in CRISPR Therapeutics right now?

Before you buy stock in CRISPR Therapeutics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and CRISPR Therapeutics wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 8, 2024

Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CRISPR Therapeutics and Teladoc Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.