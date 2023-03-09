3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

Cathie Wood is a well-known name in the investing world. The founder and CEO of Ark Invest, Wood has reinvigorated growth investors, posting strong gains during the most recent bull market rally in high-multiple stocks, which ended in early 2021.

Since then, Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) has declined nearly 75% from its all-time high in early 2021. Impressively, that's after a 35% rally off of the ETF's bottom late last year.

Accordingly, as a proxy for ultra-high-growth stocks, the Ark Innovation ETF has provided investors with extremely high-beta exposure to the riskiest Nasdaq stocks. In good times, that can mean booming outperformance. When the market cools off, less so.

Given the increasing tilt toward defensiveness over growth, as well as bearish sentiment tied to a potential recession around the corner (if the inverted yield curve is as perfect a measure as it has historically been), it's possible the majority of Wood's stocks may underperform over the medium term.

However, that's not to say there aren't any companies in her portfolios worth buying. Here are three I've got my eye on right now that could be excellent buying opportunities for those looking to hold a basket of growth stocks for the next decade.

Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) has been one of the most significant underperformers of 2022, having dropped nearly 55% during the calendar year. Its decline from its peak is even more substantial.

As a core holding in Wood's ETFs, one might rightly argue that Zoom's decline has contributed significantly to the underperformance of her funds. Fair enough.

However, there's a reason why Wood and other growth investors continue to pound the table on this name.

With the post-pandemic comparables behind the company, Zoom likely has an easier path to growth over the medium term relative to the impressively high bar it set in 2021. The fact that Zoom is profitable, and showed strong adjusted earnings in its recently released fourth-quarter earnings report, signals that this is a fundamentally sound growth stock. Or, at the very least, there are some key metrics that can be used to justify its valuation.

While cheaper options in the videoconferencing world do exist (one can buy Cisco, which owns Webex, for around 17 times trailing earnings compared to Zoom's 32 times trailing earnings), Zoom's market share and growth metrics are superior.

However, the dip seen in Zoom's stock price following its Q4 report signals to investors that its bottom-line beat ($1.22 in adjusted earnings per share versus analysts' consensus estimate of $0.81) wasn't enough. The company's year-over-year revenue growth rate of 8% simply didn't get enough investors excited about this valuation.

That said, I'm bullish on Zoom's profitable business model, as well as its ability to continue to grow via capitalizing on enterprise solutions. If Zoom is able to successfully capture more of the videoconferencing market and monetize its users better, there's significant earnings growth potential that can not only justify its current stock price, but make it appear cheap in one or two year's time.

Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) is one of the well-known stocks recommended by Wood and is also on my list of stocks to buy. The reason for being bullish on Teladoc is straightforward: It's a virtual healthcare company based in the United States. I see this business as a true innovator and disruptor in a sector that is in dire need of disruption.

Teladoc's valuation multiples, on a relative basis, generally align with industry averages. However, unfortunately for investors, the company's recent earnings reports have been disappointing. In Teladoc's previous quarter (Q3), 17% earnings growth was overshadowed by an EBITDA loss that expanded by 24%. Thus, for those seeking solid bottom-line fundamentals, there's plenty of work to be done with this unprofitable name, to say nothing of the massive ongoing Livongo write-downs.

Over time, I think Teladoc can flourish and provide the kind of profitability investors are looking for. The company signaled earlier this year that it's intent on cutting costs and streamlining its business, laying off 6% of its workforce. More likely needs to be done, but Teladoc is moving in the right direction.

Block

Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, is another stock that Wood remains bullish on. Block's financials have been inconsistent, like some of the names on this list. That said, the company did produce a gross profit of $1.57 billion in the fourth quarter, which amounted to a 38% rise from the previous year's figure of $1.13 billion. This result also exceeded analysts' consensus forecast of $1.53 billion.

Accordingly, unlike the other two names on this list, Block has seen its stock price surge following its most recent earnings report. Investors like what they see from a fundamentals standpoint. As investors seek growth in the fintech space, Block remains a top option in this highly competitive environment.

Some of this growth has been seen as a result of the company's completion of its acquisition of Afterpay on Jan. 31. Additionally, strong performance from the company's Cash App has continued to drive a bullish narrative with this stock. Cash App brought in gross profit of $774 million in 2022, a 51% increase from the year prior. Furthermore, Block's cash debit card saw a 40% year-over-year surge in terms of active users. These are key growth engines investors will continue to focus on moving forward.

Cathie Wood is worth following, at least into these names

The future remains uncertain, and I have no idea how these stocks will perform over the next few weeks or months. That said, for investors looking for stocks to hold for the next decade, these three Cathie Wood stocks each have their own unique catalysts that could drive considerable growth.

Right now, each of these businesses have their place on my watch list. That said, over time, these are stocks I plan on adding exposure to, particularly if we see significant market weakness this year.

10 stocks we like better than Ark ETF Trust-Ark Innovation ETF

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ark ETF Trust-Ark Innovation ETF wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Block, Cisco Systems, Teladoc Health, and Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.