3 Cathie Wood Stocks Analysts Like Better Than Tesla

Cathie Wood, the head of ARK Investment Management, has become one of the biggest names in capital management. Her portfolio zooms in on game-changing industries like genomics, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, clean energy, and blockchain technology. Wood’s recent moves to ramp up her flagship fund’s stake in Tesla (TSLA) has garnered significant attention amid the stock’s slide, and the Ark Innovation Fund (ARKK) now holds shares worth $628 billion. At 9.75%, TSLA is far and away the largest ARKK holding.

While Cathie Wood maintains her faith in Tesla, other analysts have turned on the stock amid what appears to be a slowdown in growth at the EV company. TSLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” from the 30 analysts in coverage, down from “Moderate Buy” a few months ago.

Among Wood's other top ARKK holdings, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP), Roblox Corporation (RBLX), and UiPath Inc. (PATH) are much higher rated on Wall Street.

Let's take a closer look at these stocks.

Cathie Wood Stock #1: CRISPR Therapeutics

Switzerland-based CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP), with a market cap of $4.7 billion, is a gene editing company that focuses on developing gene-based medicines for treating various genetic disorders, cancer, and various other diseases. CRISPR-based therapies seek to correct the mutations that cause these genetic disorders at their source, offering potential cures rather than just symptom management.

At the end of last week, ARK Innovation ETF owned 5.65 million shares of the cutting-edge biotech company, making it the No. 6 ARKK holding by weight at 4.92%.

Shares of Crispr have gained 38.3% over the past six months.

Crispr hit a milestone after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its groundbreaking product, Casgevy, using CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing, for treating sickle cell disease (SCD) in fiscal Q4 and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT) on Jan. 16.

Crispr's Q4 earnings report on Feb. 21 beat expectations, driven by Casgevy's approval. Revenue shot up to $201.2 million, and earnings hit $1.10 per share, surpassing Wall Street estimates for a quarterly loss. With around $1.7 billion in cash and $200 million in milestone payments from Casgevy's approval, CRISPR is debt-free thanks to its partnership with Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), setting the stage for Crispr's pipeline advancement.

Crispr stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Out of the 27 analysts offering recommendations for the stock, 13 rate it a “Strong Buy,” one has a “Moderate Buy," 10 advise “Hold,” one says “Moderate Sell,” and two suggest "Strong Sell."

The average analyst price target for Crispr is $88, indicating a potential upside of 59.8% from current levels.

Cathie Wood Stock #2: Roblox

Roblox Corporation (RBLX), valued at $21 billion by market cap, develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the U.S. and internationally. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Roblox offers a free toolset called Roblox Studio for developers to create 3D experiences, Roblox Client for users to explore them, and Roblox Cloud for platform infrastructure.

ARK Innovation ETF owns 8.18 million shares of Roblox, making it the No. 7 ARKK holding by weight at 4.51%.

Roblox stock has gained 11.6% over the past six months.

The stock currently trades at 7.74 times sales – steeper than peers like Electronic Arts (EA) and Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), which trade at about 4x sales.

Roblox posted fiscal Q4 earnings results on Feb. 7, reporting revenue of $749.9 million, up 30% year over year. Bookings of $1.13 billion rose 25%, while the net loss of $323.7 million, or $0.52 per share, was narrower than expected. Its average monthly unique payers on the platform grew by 18%, following a successful launch on Sony's PlayStation and Meta Platforms' (META) Meta Quest virtual reality headset.

Roblox expects fiscal Q1 bookings to range between $910 million and $940 million, while revenue is projected to be between $755 million and $780 million. Management is targeting over 20% annual growth in revenue through at least 2027.

Roblox Corp stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Out of the 23 analysts offering recommendations for the stock, 14 rate it a “Strong Buy,” one has a “Moderate Buy," six advise a “Hold,” and two say it’s a "Strong Sell."

The average analyst price target for Roblox Corp is $48.55, indicating a potential upside of 37.4% from current levels.

Cathie Wood Stock #3: UiPath

New York-based UiPath Inc. (PATH) offers an enterprise-facing platform that automates business processes. It serves companies in multiple sectors, including healthcare, telecom, finance, and banking. Its market cap currently stands at $10.8 billion.

ARK Innovation ETF owns 19.27 million shares of UiPath, making it the No. 5 ARKK holding by weight at 5.69%.

Uipath stock has gained 16.9% over the past six months.

The stock currently trades at 8.32 times sales – lower than its five-year average of 11.69x.

UiPath reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.22 on Mar. 13, beating consensus estimates for $0.16. Revenue grew 31.3% annually to $405.3 million, surpassing the Wall Street projections. As of Jan. 31, cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $1.9 billion.

In fiscal 2025, UiPath expects revenue between $1.55 billion and $1.56 billion. Analysts tracking UiPath expect it to achieve GAAP profitability in fiscal 2026.

UiPath stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Out of the 19 analysts offering recommendations for the stock, eight rate it a “Strong Buy,” one has a “Moderate Buy," and 10 advise a “Hold.” Earlier this month, KeyBanc assumed an "Overweight" rating on PATH, highlighting the tech firm's strong position in the robotic process automation (RPA) and automation sectors.

The average analyst price target for UiPath is $27.29, indicating a potential upside of 45.5% from current levels.

