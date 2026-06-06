3 Cathie Wood ETFs to Buy Before They (Likely) Invest in SpaceX

Key Points

SpaceX is expected to hold its IPO in June.

Investors have opportunities beyond simply purchasing SpaceX stock.

ARK Invest will likely purchase the stock for several of the ETFs it manages.

10 stocks we like better than Ark ETF Trust - Ark Innovation ETF ›

With the highly anticipated SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) expected next week, investors who have had their eyes on the space stock don't have to wait much longer before they can lift off with Elon Musk's rocket company.

But those who are excited about the prospect of owning SpaceX stock may also be fearful of the volatility that could follow the IPO. Fortunately, there are several Cathie Wood exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that are highly likely to invest in SpaceX and offer investors a more measured approach.

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This ETF is committed to disruption

One strong candidate for holding SpaceX stock is the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK), which identifies its investing theme as "disruptive innovation." In addition to the company's leading launch-services business, which qualifies it as a disruptive company, SpaceX's commitment to artificial intelligence (AI) further underscores its appeal to the ETF.

Including xAI, Grok, and X, the company's AI segment is robust, generating $3.2 billion in revenue in 2025. The ARK Innovation ETF has $6.5 billion in net assets and a 0.75% expense ratio.

An ETF option that's already out of this world

Dedicated to stocks advancing the space economy, the ARK Space & Defense Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKX) is highly likely to add SpaceX when it goes public. The fund highlights reusable rocket technology as one of its main targets -- Rocket Lab has the ETF's second-largest weighting -- so SpaceX will be of obvious interest.

Paving the way forward with orbital-class, rapidly reusable rockets, SpaceX achieved this milestone in 2017 with its Falcon 9 rocket and expanded on it with the partly reusable Falcon Heavy rocket. With $893 million in net assets, the Space & Defense Innovation ETF has an expense ratio of 0.75%.

For a new and improved internet, there's this ETF

Based on its name, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKW) may not immediately seem like a candidate for SpaceX exposure, but scratch the surface of the company's business, and it becomes readily apparent that this fund will probably load up on SpaceX stock. It's not only about providing launch services to others; SpaceX's interests lie elsewhere.

The company is pioneering internet innovation with Starlink, the space-based broadband service designed to provide low-latency internet connectivity worldwide. Starlink is gaining traction: The number of subscribers grew from 2.3 million in 2023 to 8.9 million in 2025.

The Next Generation Internet ETF focuses on companies that, among other things, "rely on or benefit from the increased use of shared technology, infrastructure and services, internet-based products and services."

Managing about $1.7 billion in net assets, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has an expense ratio of 0.76%.

Which ARK Invest ETF is the best fit for you?

For those interested in SpaceX stock and broad exposure to disruptive companies, the ARK Innovation ETF should be on their radars. Investors seeking concentrated exposure to space and defense industries will prefer the Space & Defense ETF. And those who want exposure to companies paving the way to a more digital future will find the Next Generation Internet ETF appealing.

Should you buy stock in Ark ETF Trust - Ark Innovation ETF right now?

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Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.