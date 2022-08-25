3 Cash-Generating Machines in the S&P 500

When investors select additions to their portfolios, a standard metric that comes into focus is free cash flow. In its simplest form, free cash flow is the total amount of cash a company holds onto after paying for operating costs and any capital expenditures.

Free cash flow speaks volumes about a company’s financial health, but in what way? A high free cash flow allows for more growth opportunities, a higher potential for share buybacks, stable dividend payouts, and the ability to wipe out any debt with ease.

A few companies within the S&P 500 have remarkably strong free cash flow, such as Visa V, Verizon VZ, and UnitedHealth UNH.

Below is a year-to-date chart illustrating the share performance of all three companies with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s take a closer look at each company’s free cash flow and a few other metrics.

Visa

A multinational financial services company, Visa V facilitates electronic funds transfers through Visa-branded debit, credit, and prepaid cards. In today’s world, you see their cards in nearly every wallet.

In its latest quarter, Visa’s quarterly free cash flow was reported at a steep $5.1 billion, reflecting a massive 55% uptick from its prior quarter and a sizable 19% Y/Y uptick.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition, the company’s growth prospects are definitely worthy of a highlight – for Visa’s current fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $7.40 reflects a stellar 25% Y/Y uptick. And in FY23, V’s bottom-line is projected to tack on an additional 13% of growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

While the company’s forward P/E ratio of 27.9X is undoubtedly expensive, the value is still well below its five-year median of 30.6X and represents an enticing 6% discount relative to its Zacks Business Services Sector.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UnitedHealth

UnitedHealth UNH provides a wide range of health care products and services, such as health maintenance organizations (HMOs), point of service plans (POS), preferred provider organizations (PPOs), and managed fee-for-service programs.

UnitedHealth reported quarterly free cash flow of $6.2 billion in its latest print, representing a sizable 30% uptick from the prior quarter and a year-over-year increase of a notable 25%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Undoubtedly another major positive, the company’s bottom-line is projected to grow at a rock-solid pace; earnings are forecasted to soar a double-digit 15% in FY22 and an additional 13% in FY23.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Furthermore, UNH has been dedicated to rewarding its shareholders – over the last five years, UnitedHealth has upped its dividend payout five times with a five-year annualized dividend growth rate of a substantial 17.6%.

The company’s annual dividend yield of 1.2% is just below its Zacks Medical Sector’s annual yield.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications VZ offers communication services in the form of local phone, long-distance, wireless, and data services.

In Verizon’s Q2, quarterly free cash flow was reported at a sizable $6.1 billion, reflecting a massive 520% uptick from the prior quarter.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition to being a cash-generating machine, Verizon shares trade at rock-sold valuation levels, as displayed by its Style Score of an A for Value.

The company’s forward earnings multiple resides at a small 8.4X, nowhere near its five-year median of 11.6X and reflecting a steep 65% discount relative to its Zacks Computer and Technology Sector.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

A primary reason why investors love Verizon shares is due to its remarkable dividend metrics, and it’s easy to see why – the company’s annual dividend yields a sizable 5.8% paired with a payout ratio sitting sustainably at 48% of earnings. Furthermore, the company has increased its dividend payout in each of the last five years.

VZ’s annual dividend yield doesn’t even compare to its Zacks Computer and Technology Sector average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

When scouting out the next addition to a portfolio and keeping tabs on current investments, free cash flow is undoubtedly a metric worth serious attention.

A company displaying free cash flow strength has freedom for growth opportunities, can consistently shell out dividends, and wipe out debt easily.

It’s a stellar indicator of financial health. All three companies above – Verizon Communications VZ, UnitedHealth UNH, and Visa V – have remarkable free cash flow.



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Lead to Big Gains for Your Portfolio

The significance of semiconductors can't be overstated. Your smartphone couldn't function without it. Your personal computer would crash in minutes. Digital cameras, washing machines, refrigerators, ovens. You wouldn't be able to use any of them without semiconductors.

Disruptions in the supply chain have given semiconductors tremendous pricing power. That's why they present such a tremendous opportunity for investors.

And today, in a new free report, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most. It's yours free and with no obligation. >>Give me access to my free special report.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Visa Inc. (V): Free Stock Analysis Report



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.