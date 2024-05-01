3 Carillon Mutual Funds for Superior Returns

Carillon mutual funds overseen by Raymond James Investment Management offer a variety of investment choices in various asset categories. Carillon prioritizes management and sustainable investing methods aiming to deliver positive returns over time. Carillon’s portfolio manager relies on in-depth research and proactive risk management techniques.

The range of investment options includes stocks, bonds and diversified mutual funds tailored to suit investor preferences. Carillon emphasizes social and governance factors in its commitment to creating long-term value. These aspects collectively make Carillon mutual funds a trustworthy choice for investments.

Investing in Carillon mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Carillon mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

Carillon ClariVest Intl Stock EISIX fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities of companies from countries outside the United States. EISIX chooses companies based on their potential for long-term growth in earnings, cash flow and overall value.

David R. Vaughn has been the lead manager of EISIX since Feb 27, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like iShares MSCI India ETF (3.8%) Nordisk A/S (3.2%) and 3i Group plc (1.9%) as of Oct 31, 2023.

EISIX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8.1% and 8.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.95% compared with the category average of 1.03%. EISIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Carillon ClariVest Capital Apprec HRCIX fund invests in common stocks of companies demonstrating the potential for long-term growth in earnings, cash flow and overall company value.

C. Frank Feng has been the lead manager of HRCIX since Jun 27, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (12.2%), Apple Inc. (11.7%) and NVIDIA Corp (5.7%) as of Oct 31, 2023.

HRCIX 's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 12.6% and 17.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.70%. HRCIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth HAGAX fund invests its net assets and borrowings in equity securities of mid-capitalization companies. HAGAX advisors select companies based on their potential for above-average earnings or sales growth, along with reasonable valuations and manageable debt levels.

Christopher Sassouni has been the lead manager of HAGAX since Jan 3, 2006. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Synopsys, Inc. (3.8%), Baker Hughes Co (2.6%) and CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (2.3%) as of Oct 31, 2023.

HAGAX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 3.4% and 11.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.05%. HAGAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

