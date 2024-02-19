3 Carillon Mutual Funds for Steller Returns

Carillon mutual funds, overseen by Raymond James Investment Management, provide a range of investment options across asset categories such as equities, fixed-income and multi-asset class. The dedicated investment team places emphasis on research and careful risk management with a focus on ESG principles. Most Carillon mutual funds do not come with sales charges, which makes them cost-effective. With an expense ratio of 1.05%, these funds offer transparency and affordability. Managing $15.4 billion in assets, Carillon mutual funds present a reliable option for individuals looking to achieve long-term financial goals.

Investing in Carillon mutual funds seems prudent as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Carillon mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Carillon ClariVest Intl Stock EISSX invests most of its net assets in equity securities of companies from countries outside the United States. EISSX chooses companies based on their potential for long-term growth in earnings, cash flow and overall value.

David R. Vaughn has been the lead manager of EISSX since Feb 27, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like iShares MSCI India ETF (3.48 Nordisk A/S (3.2%) and 3i Group plc (1.9%) as of Oct 31, 2023.

EISSX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8% and 7.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.95% compared with the category average of 1.03%. EISSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Carillon ClariVest Capital Apprec Fund HRCUX invests in common stocks of companies demonstrating the potential for long-term growth in earnings, cash flow and overall company value.

C. Frank Feng has been the lead manager of HRCUX since Jun 28, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (12.2%), Apple Inc. (11.7%) and NVIDIA Corp (5.7%) as of Oct 31, 2023.

HRCUX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 10.7% and 16.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.60% compared with the category average of 0.99%. HRCUX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund HRAUX invests its net assets and borrowings in equity securities of mid-capitalization companies. HRAUX advisors select companies based on their potential for above-average earnings or sales growth, along with reasonable valuations and manageable debt levels.

Christopher Sassouni has been the lead manager of HRAUX since Jan 3, 2006. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Synopsys, Inc. (3.8%), Baker Hughes Co (2.6%) and CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (2.3%) as of Oct 31, 2023.

HRAUX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 0.4% and 11.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.64% compared to the category average of 1.09%. HRAUX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

