3 Cannabis Stocks to Buy Before the Breakout

The fascinating world of cannabis! In recent years, this exciting sector has attracted the interest of investors and consumers alike. A dynamic market that presents a myriad of opportunities, challenges and cannabis stocks poised for a breakout. But, among all the diversity there are companies that have stood out. They have done this through a genuine focus on people and a desire to improve the lives of others through cannabis.

I will introduce you to three cannabis stocks poised for a breakout. These companies have gained renown for their commitment to the well-being of people and their relentless pursuit of sustainable growth. Three protagonists that have conquered hearts thanks to their visionary strategies, their solid financial performance and their dedication to improving the quality of life through cannabis-derived products.

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) is a well-recognized company in the cannabis industry, dedicated to offering cannabis lifestyle related products and consumer goods. They have a wide range of popular brands such as Good Supply, RIFF, Solei, Canaca, The Batch, Chowie Wowie and have recently acquired other brands such as Redecan, Original Stash, HEXO and Bake Sale. Their partnership with Great North Distributors allows them to reach almost all of Canada.

In their latest financial report Tilray shows positive growth. During the fourth quarter of 2023, TLRY’s net revenues increased by 20% reaching $184 million. This demonstrates its efficient cost management and commitment to improving profitability. The company also saw its gross margin improve to 36% and adjusted to 37%.

It is relevant to highlight the growth in the cannabis segment. With an increase of 21% in net income for the fourth quarter 2023 it reached $64 million. In addition, gross margin in this segment improved significantly to 61%, compared to a margin of -36% in the same quarter last year. The improvement was, in part, thanks to the acquisition of HEXO.

Overall, the financial results show a marked improvement in net losses, which declined to $120 million in the fourth quarter from $458 million a year earlier. In addition, its adjusted EBITDA increased an impressive 93% to $22 million in the latest quarter.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) is a cannabis company focused on creating and selling cannabis products, such as oils and gummies. It does this through its medical division Spectrum Therapeutics and its consumer division Wana Brands. They are known for their strong presence in North America and are a popular choice for investing in the cannabis market.

As for their financial results, they have been working hard to balance their revenues and expenses. Although they had a loss in the last quarter of $1.28 per share, they maintain an optimistic approach towards the future. They have implemented cost-cutting measures. These actions are expected to generate cost reductions of between $240 million and $310 million by the end of 2024.

Recently, Canopy announced exciting news, cannabis gummies from Wana Brands are now available in their medical store. This addition strengthens its presence in the Canadian market and demonstrates the power of its North American brand portfolio.

Cronos Group (CRON)

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) is a company that is passionate about the world of cannabis. Its main mission is to produce and offer products derived from this plant that can improve people’s quality of life. At the same time, they aim to contribute to the development of a growing industry. Their focus goes beyond simply selling products. CRON seeks to be leaders in innovation and sustainability in the cannabis market.

Although the financial results for the first quarter of 2023 showed a decrease of $4.9 million compared to the previous year. It is important to keep in mind that the company is focused on long-term growth.

Its full-year projections are promising, expecting to generate between $100 million and $110 million in net income. In addition, the anticipation of being cash flow positive by 2024 shows that they are working hard to achieve sustainable financial equilibrium.

Cronos values transparency and commitment to their investors. They want their shareholders to be well informed about the company’s performance. One way they do this is to share their expectations for the future. Although a decline in cash flow is expected during the last nine months of 2023, the company is confident that this decline will be limited.

