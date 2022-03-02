3 Cannabis Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

Cannabis stocks might be having a hard time now due to the lack of positive movement toward U.S. federal legalization. But states have understood the benefits of legalization. So as long as states continue to push toward legalizing marijuana at the medical and/or recreational level, cannabis companies will keep growing.

The industry is loaded with sizzling stocks that are performing staggeringly well amid a limited legal market. If there is more state legalization in 2022, this will create room for these companies to expand. Most cannabis stocks are available at a bargain rate now, but in my opinion, these three are the right ones to buy and hold for another decade.

1. Tilray Brands

The only Canadian pot stock worth considering now is Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY). Post-merger with Aphria, Tilray has been doing exceptionally well. Aphria was already a profitable company with vast exposure globally. The combined company's quarterly results have been quite impressive since the completion of the merger in May 2021.

In its recent fiscal second-quarter 2022 (ended Nov. 30), its total revenue increased 20% year over year to $155 million. Despite an early mover advantage in the Canadian medical cannabis market, revenue increased by 27% generating just $7.9 million for three months ended and $16.3 million six months ended November 30, 2021. And its recreational segment brought in $49 million in revenue for the quarter, thanks to the high-margin derivatives products that Aphria launched last year.

The company has a good presence in the European markets. Its distribution revenue generated from its German subsidiary CC Pharma fell 7% year over year but still contributed to 44% of total revenue. The company made a net profit of $6 million from a net loss of $89 million in the year-ago quarter.

The company has realized $70 million in cost synergies by Jan. 10. Among all the other benefits of a merger, cost synergies are the reduction in costs made by using each company's efficiencies to generate profits. These benefits include high-class production facilities, innovative products, growth strategies, the scale of operations, and more.

Management is confident that Tilray will easily cross its original target of $80 million ahead of schedule and could also generate an additional $20 million in fiscal 2023. The company is also excited to bring in higher revenues from the burgeoning U.S. market with strategic acquisitions. CEO Irwin Simon stated in the earnings call, "These significant, diversified revenue streams are key to delivering on our ultimate goal of industry leadership with $4 billion in revenue by the end of the fiscal year 2024."

According to Bloomberg, Tilray has also adopted a new parent name, Tilray Brands Inc, to capitalize on its brand strength. The company wants to be recognized as a global consumer packaged goods company and not just a pot company. Furthermore, talking about competition in the Canadian space, Tilray's management also stated, "We do not believe this is a sustainable environment. Only the strong will survive." The company also plans to go aggressive with its growth and marketing strategy and new product portfolio.

2. Columbia Care

New York-based Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) is a small company by market cap ($1.1 billion). But its strategy of targeting limited license cannabis markets is helping it flourish. Since the drug is illegal at the federal level, state regulators are restrictive on the number of licenses they issue and to whom. But the company operates 131 facilities, 99 of which are retail stores, in key cannabis markets such as Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Maryland, and Virginia.

This strategy has helped it generate $396 million in revenue over its last four reported quarters. In its recent third quarter, Columbia Care saw its revenue surge by a whopping 144% year over year to $132 million, and its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ( EBITDA ) by a remarkable 634% to $31 million.

The company will report its fourth-quarter results on March 15. But management believes the delay in setting up regulatory markets in states that recently legalized marijuana could affect the fourth-quarter results. 2021 revenue could land in the range of $470 million to $485 million, adjusted EBITDA in the range of $85 million to $95 million, and its adjusted gross profit margin could be about 46%.

3. Cresco Labs

The Illinois-based pot company Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) is also a smaller company by size, with a market cap of just $1.7 billion, but it's still in much better shape. Cresco Labs does not have a vast market presence yet, but with just 45 stores nationwide, the company has a trailing-12-month revenue of $766 million.

In its third quarter, the company grew its top line by 41% year over year to $215 million. Its adjusted EBITDA was up from $40 million in the prior-year period to $56 million. The company is not profitable yet, but with consistent revenue and EBITDA growth, it won't be far along when it starts seeing green in its bottom line.

Cresco benefited from its home state of Illinois (where it operates 10 dispensaries), which legalized recreational cannabis in 2020. The state crossed $1 billion in sales last year. Recently, Cresco also opened its 15th store in Florida, bringing its total to 50 in the U.S. Florida, which is yet to legalize recreational marijuana, could be a key market for the company. It could also be a challenging market, as peer Trulieve Cannabis dominates that market with 112 dispensaries.

Cresco's management expects fourth-quarter revenue in the range of $235 million to $245 million, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 30% for the full year, and a gross profit margin above 50% for the rest of 2021. The company is estimated to report its fourth-quarter results sometime this month.

Wall Street analysts see upsides of 154%, 139%, and 190% from Tilray, Cresco, and Columbia Care's stock in the next 12 months.

All three stocks are cheaply valued now, with price-to-sales ratios between two and three. They are also trading lower than their 52-week highs, making it the right time to buy them at the dip. That said, the marijuana sector is still risky, so I would advise starting with a small investment in pot stocks -- along with a diversified portfolio of other growth stocks -- and holding them for a decade or more to earn some bountiful returns.

