3 Cannabis Stocks That Could Grow Your Wealth

The performance of cannabis stocks has been underwhelming in the last few years. The reasons include regulatory headwinds, intense competition, and sustained cash burn. However, there finally seems to be light at the end of the tunnel.

First, regulatory headwinds seem to be gradually waning. Earlier this year, Germany legalized cannabis for recreational use. Further, the reclassification of cannabis as a Schedule III drug is impending in the United States.

It’s also worth noting that some of the best cannabis companies have been successful in curbing cost and achieving EBITDA breakeven. As growth accelerated on a wide addressable market, it’s likely that margin expansion will remain sustainable.

Overall, better days seem to be ahead for cannabis companies in terms of revenue growth and profitability. This is likely to translate into sharp upside in cannabis stocks. This column discusses three stocks that can be massive wealth creators in the coming years.

Top Cannabis Stocks: Cronos (CRON)

Cronos (NASDAQ:CRON) is my first pick among cannabis stocks to buy. In my view, CRON stock is significantly undervalued. With strong fundamentals and geographic expansion, the outlook is positive for the company.

The first point to note is that Cronos ended Q1 2024 with a cash buffer of $855 million. This provides the company with ample flexibility or organic and acquisition-driven growth.

On the organic front, Cronos has been aggressive in the last few quarters. The company has entered new markets in Germany, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Further, Cronos announced that it will provide a $51 million secured non-revolving credit facility to GrowCo (Cronos owns 50% stake). These proceeds will be used to fund facility expansion “to address the increasedglobal marketdemand for high-quality cannabis flower.”

These initiatives and geographic expansion are likely to translate into revenue growth acceleration. At the same time, I expect Cronos to achieve EBITDA breakeven in the next few quarters.

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) is another subdued cannabis stock that holds promise. It’s worth noting that TLRY stock has trended higher by 13% in the last month. I expect the positive momentum to sustain from oversold levels with the company due to announced Q4 2024 results later this month.

In May, Tilray announced an at-the-market offering to raise $250 million. The objective is to fund strategic acquisitions in the U.S. once cannabis is reclassified as a Schedule III drug. This is a potential catalyst for a breakout rally.

From a financial perspective, Tilray reported cannabis and international cannabis revenue growth of 33% and 44% on a year-on-year basis respectively. International cannabis growth has been supported by the medicinal cannabis business. With geographic expansion, it’s likely that growth will remain robust.

At the same time, Tilray is the fifth-largest craft beer brewer in the U.S. Besides steady growth in this business, the strategic infrastructure is in place for cannabis expansion on federal level legalization.

Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)

Curaleaf Holdings (OTCMKTS:CURLF) stock has remained sideways for year-to-date. I see this as a good opportunity to accumulate with revenue growth expected to accelerate.

The first positive to note is that Curaleaf is present in 17 states in the U.S. Be it reclassification of cannabis or a possible federal-level legalization, Curaleaf is positioned to benefit. At the same time, the cannabis company is making aggressive inroads in Europe. This includes acquisitions to boost presence in a big addressable market. I am therefore optimistic on the revenue growth front.

It’s also worth noting that for Q1 2024, Curaleaf reported adjusted EBITDA of $77 million with a margin of 23%. Further, operating, and free cash flow for the quarter was $46 million and $33 million respectively. As cash flows swell on the back of growth and margin expansion, Curaleaf will have higher flexibility to invest in growth and R&D.

