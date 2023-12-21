3 Cancer-Focused Biotechs That Appear Promising Bets for 2024

Oncology treatments have been at the forefront this year, with biotech companies looking to capitalize on advancements in technology in this challenging but lucrative space. This has put the spotlight on companies with a solid portfolio of cancer treatments and/or a promising pipeline.

While decades of research and advanced treatments have prolonged the lives of cancer patients in the last 20 years, a possible cure remains elusive. As the world at large continues to grapple with a significant increase in the number of cancer patients, the market for cancer medicines is expected to grow concurrently.

The biotech sector experienced a choppy ride in 2023 amid a challenging environment. Nevertheless, an increase in mergers & acquisition activity boosted investor sentiment in the last couple of months. The recent spate of acquisitions has put the spotlight on oncology-focused companies.

Bristol Myers BMY is set to acquire oncology-focused company Mirati Therapeutics for a total equity value of $5.8 billion and add an approved drug for lung cancer to its portfolio. AbbVie recently announced that it will acquire ImmunoGen, which is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) to improve outcomes for cancer patients. The acquisition will add ImmunoGen’s flagship cancer therapy, Elahere, a first-in-class ADC approved for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Eli Lilly LLY is set to buy POINT Biopharma, a maker of next-generation radioligand therapies for treating cancers, for approximately $1.4 billion in cash.

The evolving pharma landscape ensures that emerging biotechs with promising oncology treatments in their pipeline using novel mechanisms of action will continue to be the target of pharma/biotech bigwigs.

Here, we discuss three oncology-focused biotech stocks, which have a solid portfolio/promising pipeline. These are BeiGene, Ltd. BGNE, Tango Therapeutics, Inc. TNGX and Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ALLO.

Our Picks

BeiGene’s Brukinsa is witnessing rapid uptake across all approved indications, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Sales of the drug were strong in the first nine months of 2023. The company is working to expand the drug’s label. The Committee for Health and Medicinal Products of the European Medicines Agency gave a positive opinion for Brukinsa for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma who have received at least two prior systematic treatments.

BeiGene also regained global rights to the development, manufacture and commercialization of Tevimbra, strengthening its global portfolio in solid tumors. The FDA accepted for review the company’s biologics license application for tislelizumab as a first-line treatment for patients with unresectable, recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic esophageal squamous-cell carcinoma with a target action date in July 2024.

BGNE currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Loss estimates for 2024 have narrowed by 27.2% over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Tango Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to discovering and delivering the next generation of precision cancer medicines. The company addresses the specific genetic alterations that fuel cancer. Its lead program, TNG908, is a methylthioadenosine (MTA)-cooperative inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 (PRMT5) designed to work selectively in cancer cells with a methylthioadenosine phosphorylase (MTAP) deletion. TNG908 demonstrated 15-fold greater potency in MTAP-deleted cancer cells versus normal cells and robust efficacy in vitro and in vivo in preclinical studies. A phase I/II study is ongoing.

The company has also developed a next-generation PRMT5 inhibitor, TNG462, with increased potency, MTAP-deletion selectivity as well as longer target coverage. The company is evaluating its safety and efficacy in multiple tumor types in a phase I/II study. Its other candidates include TNG260 and TNG348.

TNGX currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. Loss estimates for 2024 have narrowed by 17 cents over the past 60 days.

Allogene is focused on developing allogenic CAR T therapies for treating cancer, especially hematologic indications with high unmet needs. The company has six pipeline candidates in the early stage of development, including five CAR T cell product candidates — ALLO-501, ALLO-501A, ALLO-605, ALLO-316 and ALLO-715 — and a monoclonal antibody (mAB), ALLO-647. The company’s most advanced product candidates are ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A, which have been designed to target the CD19 protein that is expressed on the cell surface of B-cells. ALLO-501 is being evaluated in a phase I ALPHA study for r/r non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) subtypes.

A second-generation version of ALLO-501, ALLO-501A, is also being developed for NHL in the phase I/II ALPHA2 study. ALLO-316, the company’s first CAR T candidate for solid tumors, is being evaluated in the phase I TRAVERSE study in adults with advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

ALLO currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. Loss estimates for 2024 have narrowed by 23 cents over the past 60 days.





Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.