3 Canadian E&P Stocks Benefiting From Better Market Access

The Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry looks well placed, supported by better market access, improving efficiency and a stronger earnings outlook. Pipeline expansions and wider export routes could help Canadian producers receive better prices for their crude, supporting cash flows and future investment. At the same time, companies are using improved drilling methods and existing infrastructure more effectively, which may lower costs and make operations more resilient across commodity cycles. Risks remain, as oil and natural gas prices can move sharply with global demand, supply shifts and geopolitical events. Still, the industry’s Zacks Rank in the top 24% and a sharp rise in 2026 earnings estimates point to improving sentiment. The group has also outperformed both the broader energy sector and the S&P 500 over the past year. With solid fundamentals, reasonable valuation and better operating trends, BTE and GTE stand out as attractive names to watch.

About the Industry

The Zacks Oil and Gas - Canadian E&P industry consists of companies primarily based in Canada, focused on the exploration and production (E&P) of oil and natural gas. These firms find hydrocarbon reservoirs, drill oil and gas wells, and produce and sell these materials to be refined later into products such as gasoline, fuel oil, distillate, etc. The economics of oil and gas supply and demand are the fundamental drivers of this industry. In particular, a producer’s cash flow is primarily determined by the realized commodity prices. In fact, all E&P companies' results are vulnerable to historically volatile prices in the energy markets. A change in realizations affects their returns and causes them to alter their production growth rates. The E&P operators are also exposed to exploration risks where drilling results are comparatively uncertain.

3 Key Investing Trends to Watch in the Oil and Gas - Canadian E&P Industry

Better Market Access Could Support Canadian Producers:Canada's oil industry is benefiting from improving transportation options, with companies pointing to pipeline expansions and broader market access as important drivers of future growth. Better access to export markets can reduce price discounts on Canadian crude, improve realized selling prices and encourage fresh investment in exploration and production. Industry participants also remain optimistic that a more supportive regulatory environment could unlock additional long-term projects. If these continue to be in trend, Canadian exploration and production companies may enjoy stronger cash flows and improved returns over time.

Commodity Price Swings Remain a Challenge:Canadian exploration and production companies remain highly dependent on oil and natural gas prices, which can change quickly due to global events, geopolitical developments and shifts in supply and demand. Even when operational performance remains strong, lower commodity prices can reduce cash flow, limit capital spending and curtail production growth. While many companies use hedging to manage some of this risk, no strategy can fully eliminate the impact of prolonged weakness in energy prices.

Technology and Efficiency Gains are Lowering Costs:Canadian producers continue to improve drilling methods, optimize field operations and use existing infrastructure more efficiently. These ongoing operational improvements help lower production costs while increasing recovery from existing assets. Instead of relying solely on discovering new reserves, companies are extracting more value from fields they already own. Lower costs make projects profitable even when oil prices are not exceptionally high, strengthening the industry's long-term competitiveness and allowing producers to generate steadier cash flows across different commodity-price cycles.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Positive Outlook

The Zacks Oil and Gas - Canadian E&P is an eight-stock group within the broader Zacks Oil - Energy sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #58, which places it in the top 24% of 246 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates fairly strong near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

The industry’s position in the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of improving earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are becoming optimistic about this group’s earnings growth potential. As a matter of fact, the industry’s earnings estimates for 2026 have gone up nearly 117.4% in the past year.

Considering the encouraging dynamics of the industry, we will present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio. But it’s worth taking a look at the industry’s shareholder returns and current valuation first.

Industry Outperforms Sector and S&P 500

The Zacks Oil and Gas - Canadian E&P industry has fared better than the broader Zacks Oil - Energy Sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite over the past year.

The industry has moved up 26.7% over this period compared with the broader sector’s increase of 23.2% and the S&P 500’s rise of 23.9%.

One-Year Price Performance

Industry's Current Valuation

Since oil and gas companies are debt-laden, it makes sense to value them based on the Enterprise Value/ Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EV/EBITDA) ratio. This is because the valuation metric takes into account not just equity but also the level of debt. For capital-intensive companies, EV/EBITDA is a better valuation metric because it is not influenced by changing capital structures and ignores the effect of non-cash expenses.

On the basis of the trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA ratio, the industry is currently trading at 7.56, significantly lower than the S&P 500’s 18.6. It is, however, above the sector’s trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA of 6.44X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 9.53X, as low as 3.08X, with a median of 5.20X, as the chart below shows.

Trailing 12-Month Enterprise Value-to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) Ratio (Past Five Years)

3 Stocks in Focus

Canadian Natural Resources: It is one of Canada’s largest independent energy companies, with operations in Canada, the North Sea and offshore Africa. CNQ’s production base is large and diversified, with about 1,570 thousand barrels of oil-equivalent per day and roughly 73% liquids weighting.

Canadian Natural’s strength lies in long-life, low-decline assets, broad reserves and flexible capital allocation. It focuses on balance-sheet strength, dividends, share repurchases, resource development and value-adding acquisitions. With significant proved reserves and a low corporate decline rate, Canadian Natural is positioned to generate steady cash flow through different commodity cycles.

The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) operator has a market capitalization of around $82 billion. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ 2026 earnings has moved up 49.3%. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 14.2%, on average. CNQ stock has gone up 20.8% in a year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Price and Consensus: CNQ

Baytex Energy: Baytex Energy is a Canadian oil producer with operations across heavy oil, Viking light oil and the Pembina Duvernay light oil play. Its 2026 production guidance stands at 69,000-71,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, with oil and NGLs making up 89%.

The company emphasizes technical execution, disciplined spending and shareholder returns. Its strategy targets production growth, dividends and share buybacks, backed by a net cash position. Baytex is also scaling the Duvernay, advancing heavy-oil opportunities and investing in infrastructure, exploration and long-term inventory expansion.

Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BTE’s 2026 earnings per share indicates 191.9% year-over-year growth. The #3 Ranked operator has a market capitalization of around $3 billion. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Baytex Energy’s 2026 earnings has moved up 21.4%. while the stock has increased nearly 114% in a year.

Price and Consensus: BTE

Gran Tierra Energy: Gran Tierra Energy is a diversified oil and gas producer with assets across Colombia, Ecuador, Canada and Azerbaijan. It operates in five basins and focuses on known hydrocarbon areas with attractive fiscal terms.

The company combines exploration, development and production with a clear focus on capital discipline. Its portfolio includes mature cash-generating assets and growth opportunities, supported by 2026 production guidance of about 40,000-45,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day. Gran Tierra is also working to reduce debt through free cash flow, asset-sale proceeds and bond buybacks, while maintaining a low-cost operating approach.

The Zacks Rank #3 firm has a market capitalization of around $221 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gran Tierra Energy’s 2026 earnings per share indicates 18.9% year-over-year growth. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 35.2%, on average. GTE stock has gone up 21% in a year.

Price and Consensus: GTE

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Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.