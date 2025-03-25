3 Calamos Mutual Fund for Long-term Returns

Calamos Investments, headquartered in Naperville, IL, offers a variety of mutual funds that invest in convertible securities, liquid alternatives, equities, fixed-income, multi-asset and sustainable strategies. It was established in 1970 by John P. Calamos, Sr., and focuses on risk management and innovation in its investment approach. Calamos manages $41.3 billion in assets with a team of 369 employees, 83 of which are investment professionals. It has diversified strategies and a focus on risk-adjusted returns, which makes it a reliable investment option.

We have chosen three Calamos mutual funds — Calamos Global Opportunities CVLOX, Calamos Global Equity CAGEX and Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth CTASX — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Calamos Global Opportunities fund invests in a globally diversified portfolio of convertible, equity, and fixed-income securities, including synthetic convertible instruments, across all market capitalizations. CVLOX advisors also allocate assets to foreign securities to balance risk and reward for growth and income.

John P. Calamos has been the lead manager of CVLOX since Sept. 9, 1996. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies such as NVIDIA Corp (5.4%), Apple Inc. (3.7%) and Microsoft Corp (3.3%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.

CVLOX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 6.5% and 12.3%, respectively. Its annual expense ratio is 1.22%. CVLOX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Calamos Global Equity fund invests in a globally diversified portfolio of equity securities. CAGEX advisors also invest the fund’s assets in emerging market securities

Dennis Cogan has been the lead manager of CAGEX since May 1, 2007. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp (9.7%), Microsoft Corp (4.5%) and Apple Inc. (4.3%) as of Oct. 31, 2024.

CAGEX 's 3-year and 5-year returns are 9.9% and 15.6%, respectively. Its annual expense ratio is 1.39%. CAGEX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of small-cap companies, including common stocks and American Depositary Receipts.

Brandon M. Nelson has been the lead manager of CTASX since March 23, 2011. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (3.4%), RadNet, Inc. (3.2%) and ADMA Biologics, Inc. (3.2%) as of Oct. 31, 2024.

CTASX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 3.7% and 10.4%, respectively. Its annual expense ratio is 1.30%. CTASX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

