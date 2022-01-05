3 Cable Stocks to Watch Out For in a Challenging Industry

The Zacks Cable Television industry is suffering from cord-cutting driven by innovative content offerings from streaming service providers. Focus on providing bundled offerings and on-demand programming content that cater to changing consumer behavior bodes well for streaming players.



Despite stiff competition, Cable Television industry players are benefiting from the spike in the coronavirus-led demand for high-speed broadband. Strong demand for WiFi devices and wireless Internet has been a growth factor. Increased consumption of media due to the pandemic-induced lockdowns and shelter-at-home guidelines has been a key catalyst for industry participants like Comcast CMCSA, Charter Communications CHTR and DISH Network DISH.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.