3 Buy-Worthy Stocks on New Analyst Coverage

In the world of investing, only a few events can spark as much market excitement as new analyst coverage. Whether it’s a small-cap stock gaining visibility or a well-known name receiving a fresh perspective, analyst reports have the power to shift sentiment, boost liquidity, and validate an investor’s thesis. But why does new coverage matter, and how can you use it to your advantage?



For perceptive investors, recognizing the impact of new analyst attention can reveal opportunities to profit from price fluctuations or harness long-term growth potential. Let’s dive deeper into why this market development deserves your focus.



Limbach Holdings, Inc. LMB, EZCORP, Inc. EZPW and Laureate Education, Inc. LAUR are three stocks that have witnessed new analyst coverage lately. These are, therefore, expected to attract investor attention.

Why Analyst Coverage Commands Attention

When analysts at leading firms initiate coverage on a stock, they bring with them a network of institutional clients and comprehensive financial analysis. They are often experts in specific industries or sectors, leveraging their specialized knowledge to conduct in-depth research and analysis. Analysts provide investors with crucial insights into a company’s financial performance, growth prospects, competitive position, and industry dynamics—information that can be challenging for individual investors to obtain on their own.



Do analysts add value to companies by initiating coverage? Absolutely. Their role as intermediaries grants them access to a wealth of relevant data, which they refine into actionable insights. Many investors rely heavily on analysts’ research, recognizing that a lack of information could lead to market inefficiencies.



Stocks selected for coverage are not chosen arbitrarily. New coverage generally reflects the analyst’s confidence in the company’s prospects. Sometimes, heightened investor interest in a particular stock prompts analysts to focus on it, aligning their efforts with market demand. Consequently, ratings for newly covered stocks often tend to be more favorable compared to those of stocks that are already under continuous coverage.



Furthermore, a shift in the average broker recommendation holds more significance than an isolated recommendation change. When an analyst issues a recommendation for a company with minimal or no existing coverage, it often captures investors' attention. This, in turn, can attract portfolio managers to take positions in the stock, as additional information surfaces.

How Analyst Coverage Impacts Stock Performance

Analyst coverage can significantly impact stock performance by triggering various market reactions. The announcement of new coverage can cause immediate fluctuations in stock price. Positive ratings can attract bullish investors, while neutral or negative ratings may spark sell-offs. Meanwhile, consistent, positive coverage from multiple analysts can contribute to sustained investor confidence, potentially leading to higher valuations. Conversely, if the coverage reveals previously unrecognized risks, it can hinder long-term performance.



Overall, new analyst coverage can act as a spotlight, illuminating stocks that might otherwise go unnoticed. Whether you’re discovering a hidden gem or gaining a fresh perspective on a well-known company, these reports can be a powerful addition to your investment toolkit.



Are there newly covered stocks on your radar? Now might be the perfect time to dig deeper and uncover your next winning investment.



So, it’s a good strategy to bet on stocks that have seen increased analyst coverage over the last few weeks.

Screening Criteria

The Number of Broker Ratings is greater than the Number of Broker Ratings four weeks ago (this will shortlist stocks that have recent new coverage).



Average Broker Rating less than Average Broker Rating four weeks ago (“less than” means “better than” four weeks ago).



Increased analyst coverage and improving average rating are the primary criteria of this strategy, but one should also consider other relevant parameters to make it foolproof.

Here are the other screening parameters:

Price greater than or equal to $5 (as a stock below $5 will not likely create significant interest for most investors).



Average Daily Volume greater than or equal to 100,000 shares (if the volume isn’t enough, it will not attract individual investors).



Here are three out of the six stocks that passed the screen:



Limbach: This Warrendale, PA-based company operates as a building systems solution provider. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



This leader in mechanical and electrical engineering services recently attracted new analyst coverage thanks to its stellar 125.9% year-to-date (YTD) performance. LMB shares have outperformed the industry’s 18.9% rise. EPS estimates for LMB have moved north to $2.54 (from $2.43) for 2024 and to $3.02 (from $2.81) for 2025 in the past 30 days. The estimated figures indicate 44.3% and 19.1% growth for 2024 and 2025, respectively, from a year ago.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.



EZCORP: Based in Austin, TX, this company provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



EZPW shares have gained 44.7% YTD compared with the industry’s 43.7% rise. EPS estimates for EZPW have moved north to $1.25 (from $1.23) for fiscal 2025 in the past 30 days. The estimated figures indicate 11.6% growth for fiscal 2025 from a year ago. It has a VGM Score of A.



Laureate Education: Based in Miami, FL, this company is a degree-granting higher education provider. Laureate Education currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



LAUR shares have gained 37.3% YTD, outperforming the industry’s 4.5% rise. EPS estimates for LAUR have moved north to $1.42 (from $1.41) for 2024 and to $1.44 (from $1.43) for 2025 in the past 30 days. The estimated figures indicate 91.9% growth for 2024 and 1.4% for 2025 from a year ago. It has a VGM Score of A.



You can get the remaining stock on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your trading. Further, you can also create your strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.



The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.



Click here to sign up for a free trial of the Research Wizard today.



Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.



Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Laureate Education (LAUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.