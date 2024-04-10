3 Buy-Rated Stocks Flexing Relative Strength

Several stand-out stocks displaying relative strength have emerged over the last month, including Exact Sciences EXAS, Kaiser Aluminum KALU, and Atmus Filtration Technologies ATMU.

Relative strength focuses on stocks that have performed at a higher level relative to the market or another relevant benchmark. By targeting stocks displaying this bullish price action, investors can find themselves in positive market trends where buyers are in control.

Below is a chart illustrating the performance of each over the last month, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark.



Let’s take a closer look at each.

Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences, a current Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of some of the deadliest forms of cancer. Analysts have taken a positive stance on the company’s current fiscal year, with the -$0.86 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate up nearly 60% over the last year.



The company has enjoyed significant revenue growth over the years, posting double-digit percentage year-over-year growth rates in nine consecutive quarters. Exact generated $647 million in sales (quarterly record) throughout its latest quarter, 17% higher than the year-ago period.



Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The stock is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with the revisions trend particularly bullish for its upcoming quarterly release expected on April 24th.



Shares popped following its latest set of quarterly results, with favorable execution helping deliver 48% year-over-year adjusted EBITDA growth and record net sales within its Aerospace/High Strength segment.

The company’s shareholder-friendly nature is undoubtedly worthy of a highlight, carrying a 5.8% five-year annualized dividend growth rate. Shares presently yield a solid 3.3% on an annual basis, nicely above the S&P 500’s 1.3%.



Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies provides filtration and media solutions to customers across truck, bus, agriculture, construction, mining, marine, and power generation vehicle and equipment markets. The stock sports the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with earnings expectations rising across all timeframes.



Like KALU, Atmus Filtration shares popped following its latest set of quarterly results, with the company posting a 14% beat relative to the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate and posting sales 3% ahead of expectations. Margin expansion was a notable highlight, moving well higher to 26.4% vs 21.5% in the year-ago period.

Please note that the chart below is on a trailing twelve-month basis.



Bottom Line

While the market has taken a small breather, there have been many big-time winners throughout the last month, including Exact Sciences EXAS, Kaiser Aluminum KALU, and Atmus Filtration Technologies ATMU.

In addition to momentum, all three sport a favorable Zacks Rank, reflecting upward trending earnings estimate revisions among analysts.

