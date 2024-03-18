3 Buy-Rated Stocks Enjoying Supercharged Growth

Growth investing is widely popular, with investors targeting companies expected to grow their earnings and revenues at an above-average level. It’s a development that commonly follows through to share outperformance.

Of course, investors should also be aware of the increased volatility these stocks can face, as unforeseen circumstances can always hamper their bright outlooks.

For those seeking a group of strong growth stocks, Deckers Outdoor DECK, Comfort Systems USA FIX, and Stride LRN could all be considerations. In addition to solid forecasted growth, all three sport a favorable Zacks Rank, reflecting upward trending earnings estimate revisions.

Let’s take a closer look at each.

Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor, a current Zacks Rank #1 (Buy), is a leading designer, producer, and brand manager of innovative, niche footwear and accessories developed for outdoor sports and other lifestyle-related activities.

The revisions trend has been notably bullish for its current fiscal year (FY24), with the $26.86 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate 24% higher over the last year and suggesting 39% year-over-year growth.



Growth is expected to continue, with strength across its UGG and HOKA brands expected to continue providing favorable tailwinds. Regarding estimates for FY25, earnings and revenue are expected to grow 11% and 10%, respectively.



Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, a current Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), provides comprehensive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services.

Like DECK, the earnings estimate revisions trend has been particularly bullish for its current fiscal year, up 62% over the last year and suggesting 30% year-over-year growth. Sales growth has picked up considerable steam, with the company posting double-digit percentage year-over-year revenue growth in ten consecutive quarterly releases.



Investors also stand to reap a passive income from FIX shares, presently yielding 0.3% annually paired with a sustainable payout ratio sitting at 11% of earnings. Dividend growth has also been robust, as FIX carries a 20% five-year annualized dividend growth rate.



Stride

Stride is an education services company that provides virtual and blended learning. Analysts have raised their expectations across all timeframes, landing the stock into a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Consensus expectations for its current year (FY24) suggest 45% earnings growth on 10% improved sales, with FY25 expectations alluding to an additional 10% boost in earnings on 6% higher revenues. The company’s top line has expanded nicely post-COVID, reflecting an overall robust demand increase in virtual learning services.

Below is a chart illustrating the company’s sales on an annual basis.



Bottom Line

Growth-focused investors have been rewarded considerably over the last year amid the market’s remarkable run, enjoying significant gains.

And for those interested in joining the strategy, all three stocks above – Deckers Outdoor DECK, Comfort Systems USA FIX, and Stride LRN – deserve a look.

In addition to strong growth, all three sport a favorable Zacks Rank, reflecting optimism among analysts.

