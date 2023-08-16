3 Buy-Rated Stocks Displaying Notable Price Strength

Many stocks have displayed relative strength in the recent term, providing investors with sizable gains.

In fact, Celsius CELH, Novo Nordisk NVO, and Constellation Energy CEG have all delivered double-digit percentage gains over the last month, widely outperforming the general market.

In addition, all three are forecasted to witness significant growth in their current years. Let’s take a closer look at each.

Celsius

Celsius, a current Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), operates within the functional energy drinks and liquid supplement categories internationally and in the United States. Analysts have taken their earnings expectations notably higher across the board.



The company has posted strong quarterly results as of late, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by 100% and posting a 16% revenue surprise just in its latest print. As we can see below, CELH’s top line growth has been rapid.



And the growth is slated to continue, with expectations alluding to a 170% jump in earnings on nearly 90% higher sales in its current year. Looking ahead to FY24, estimates suggest a further 50% of earnings growth paired with a 40% sales bump.

Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk, a current Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is a global healthcare company and a leader in the worldwide diabetes market. Analysts have taken their earnings estimates higher across nearly all timeframes over the last several months.



In addition, NVO shares provide a passive income stream, currently yielding 0.9% annually. Impressively, the company sports a 13% five-year annualized dividend growth rate, owing to its shareholder-friendly nature.

It’s hard to ignore the company’s growth profile, with earnings forecasted to soar 53% in its current year and an additional 16% in FY24. The stock sports a Style Score of “A” for Growth.



Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy generates and markets electricity. Like those above, the company has enjoyed positive earnings estimate revisions, helping land the stock into a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Shares aren’t overly expensive given the company’s growth trajectory, with the current 23.2X forward earnings multiple sitting a few ticks above the five-year median. Impressively, the company is forecasted to witness 1100% EPS growth in its current year and an additional 21% in FY24.

CEG shares got a nice boost post-earnings following its latest release, with buyers stepping up, as we can see illustrated in the chart below. The company posted a sizable 220% EPS beat and marginally fell short of revenue expectations.



Bottom Line

Several stocks, including Celsius CELH, Novo Nordisk NVO, and Constellation Energy CEG, have all delivered double-digit percentage gains over the last month, widely outperforming the general market.

In addition, all three sport a favorable Zacks Rank, indicating near-term optimism among analysts. And to top it off, all three are forecasted to see sizable growth in their current years.

