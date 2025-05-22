3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks Long-Term Investors Can Love in Any Market

Many investors hear that time in the market is more important than timing the market. This is easy to hear, but it can be tough to implement. However, investors who have had the patience and discipline to hold onto quality stocks have generated returns that frequently outperform the S&P 500.

Part of this strategy is finding companies that provide a mixture of income, stability, and growth. This combination is frequently found in large-cap dividend-paying stocks. These companies are well-established, have strong balance sheets, and have a history of delivering solid earnings growth.

Of course, there are the dividends. Buy-and-hold investors generally don’t need the income from dividends right away. That allows them to reinvest, significantly increasing the stock’s total return through compound growth. That's a key reason why these stocks can help position a portfolio against market volatility.

Here are three stocks to consider for buy-and-hold investors looking for some quality names to navigate a turbulent market.

A Perfect Example of Why Buying the Best Matters

[content-module:Forecast|NYSE:JPM]

Buy-and-hold investors frequently look for best-in-class names that have a proven track record. These are the names that have both offensive and defensive qualities. In other words, they’ll perform well in bull markets and be there when you need them in bear markets.

That brings us to JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM). In the last 10 years, JPM stock has delivered investors a total return of 425.9%. That’s an average of 42.5% per year which far outpaces the S&P 500. In the last five years, the stock has outperformed the SPY ETF in every year except for 2020.

JPMorgan is the world’s largest U.S. bank, with assets totaling over $3 trillion. The bank’s global, diversified business model provides different revenue streams, which means it is less sensitive to the ups and downs in the economy and interest rates. Plus, JPMorgan pays a reliable dividend that has increased for 15 consecutive years.

This REIT Continues to Deliver for Investors

[content-module:Forecast|NYSE:PLD]

Sticking with finance stocks, many investors will turn to real estate investment trusts (REITs). A REIT is required to pay out at least 90% of its net income in dividends, ensuring that shareholders get a reliable income stream.

However, like any real estate investment, growth matters. That's why Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) is a solid choice for buy-and-hold investors. In the last 10 years, PLD stock has generated a total return of 246.9%.

The company is the largest industrial REIT in the world. Its 1.2 billion square feet of warehouse and distribution space spans multiple continents and sectors, including e-commerce and, more recently, data centers.

Prologis also benefits from occupancy rates that are consistently above 95%, which demonstrates strong demand and gives the company a wide moat.

This Dividend King Continues to Earn Its Crown

[content-module:Forecast|NYSE:JNJ]

Stock price performance is important when holding stocks for the long haul, but there’s more to think about. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is a good example of why dividends are critical for buy-and-hold investors.

JNJ stock has only been up about 20% in the last five years. The company has been mired in a legal battle over its talc-based baby powder. It has also spun off its consumer products division into a separate company, Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE).

Through it all, Johnson & Johnson has provided for shareholders. The company has increased its dividend for 64 consecutive years. As of May 21, the dividend yield is 3.39%, and it has a conservative payout ratio that allows for future growth.

Litigation has kept JNJ stock in check over the past five years. However, with the spin-off of Kenvue, the company is now focused on its pharmaceutical and medical device businesses—areas that align with America’s aging population and position JNJ for profitable growth.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.