3 Business Ideas That Could Make You a Millionaire in 5 Years

Let’s be real — who hasn’t daydreamed about quitting their 9-to-5 and becoming a millionaire on their own terms? Whether you’re stuck in a job you don’t love or just itching to turn your passion into profit, this list is for you.

Check Out: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here’s How I Use ChatGPT To Make a Lot of Money

Learn More: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

Here are some business ideas that aren’t just trendy. They actually could have the potential to make you seven figures within five years.

Also see the rules millionaires live by to build wealth.

Cleaning or Landscaping Service

One business model that could yield serious money in five years, according to Shan Abbasi, director of business development at PayCompass, is a cleaning or landscaping service company. “Househelp is extremely expensive, yet people pay for the convenience,” he explained.

If you can build a service team and market your offerings to a high-income audience, you can easily score service contracts and earn recurring revenue for your company.

“One of our registered merchants, a landscaping company, easily clocks $300,000-$400,000 in their MRR, with only 25-35 clients in their metro-suburban area,” he said. “Imagine if you grow that company and cater to multiple metropolitan cities, the MRR can easily reach millions, and there are almost 30%-50% margins based on the operating location.”



This business model is appealing to the middle class because the overhead costs of starting such a company are very low. The majority of your money, time and effort will go toward marketing and securing contracts.

Read Next: The No. 1 Way Americans Become Millionaires Is Pretty Boring — and Easy To Do

Fractional Real Estate Syndication Platform

According to Dennis Shirshikov, professor of finance at the City University of New York and head of growth and engineering at Growth Limit, fractional real estate syndication is a method that democratizes access to institutional-grade properties by enabling investors to purchase shares in pre-vetted deals.

“If you successfully build a frictionless online portal that your deal flow is funneled through, and for KYC and distributions, you can scale AUM very quickly and charge a fat 2% annual fee that magically converts AUM growth into healthy revenue streams,” he said.

This could be a good way to reach millionaire status within five years as real property continues to be a core vehicle for wealth creation and syndication sites do away with accreditation barriers and operational drag.

Niche Health and Wellness Marketplace

Another strategy that could make you a millionaire in five years involves focusing on underserved wellness segments, where traditional platforms miss certain certification and compliance needs.

“By vetting providers, taking care of scheduling, payments, and follow-up, you can take a 15% to 20% commission on all bookings and build an extremely engaged community,” Shirshikov said.

Now that people are turning toward preventive, specialized treatments, they may be more likely to pay a premium for niche expertise that can be administered conveniently.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Business Ideas That Could Make You a Millionaire in 5 Years

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.