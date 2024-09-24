3 Bull Put Spread Ideas to Capitalize on a Bullish Market Outlook

The market continues to show some encouraging signs and if that continues, bull put spread trades could do well.

To execute a bull put spread, an investor would sell a naked put and then buy a further out-of-the-money put to create a spread.

A bull put spread is considered less risky than a naked put, because the losses are capped thanks to the bought put.

The following trades are short-term and high risk, so should only be considered by experienced option traders.

META Bull Put Spread Example

Selling the October 18 put with a strike price of $530 and buying the $525 put would create a bull put spread.

This spread was trading for around $0.80 yesterday. That means a trader selling this spread would receive $80 in option premium and would have a maximum risk of $420.

That represents a 19% return on risk between now and October 18 if META stock remains above $530.

If META stock closes below $525 on the expiration date the trade loses the full $420.

The breakeven point for the bull put spread is $529.20 which is calculated as $530 less the $0.80 option premium per contract.

In terms of a stop loss, if the stock dropped below $540, I would consider closing early for a loss.

ARM Bull Put Spread Example

Selling the October 18 put with a strike price of $125 and buying the $120 put would create a bull put spread.

This spread was trading for around $0.85 yesterday. That means a trader selling this spread would receive $85 in option premium and would have a maximum risk of $415.

That represents a 20.5% return on risk between now and October 18 if ARM stock remains above $125.

If ARM stock closes below $120 on the expiration date the trade loses the full $415.

The breakeven point for the bull put spread is $124.15 which is calculated as $125 less the $0.85 option premium per contract.

In terms of a stop loss, if the stock dropped below $130, I would consider closing early for a loss.

NOW Bull Put Spread Example

Selling the October 18 put with a strike price of $875 and buying the $870 put would create a bull put spread.

This spread was trading for around $1.25 yesterday. That means a trader selling this spread would receive $125 in option premium and would have a maximum risk of $375.

That represents a 33.3% return on risk between now and October 18 if NOW stock remains above $875.

If NOW stock closes below $870 on the expiration date the trade loses the full $375.

The breakeven point for the bull put spread is $873.75 which is calculated as $875 less the $1.25 option premium per contract.

In terms of a stop loss, if the stock dropped below $900, I would consider closing early for a loss.

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment.

This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

