3 Bruised Retail Stocks to Play a Consumer Comeback

Wednesday was a brutal day for the broader markets, with the tech sector experiencing the most pain following yesterday’s unimpressive slate of big-tech earnings. A number of consumer stocks were also caught up in the downdraft, as the S&P 500 shed 2.3% of its value. Though it’s far too early to call a consumer spending comeback, I do think it makes a lot of sense to get into some of the well-run, low-cost retail stocks today before the consumer feels the impact of lower inflation, and, perhaps in a year from now, lower interest rates.

Of course, tough sledding for retail comeback stocks and the rest of the market could continue going into September, a historically rough month for broader markets. So, be ready to ride with the volatility as the market looks to surrender some of the gains it had posted in a red-hot start to the summer.

Nike (NKE)

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is a footwear and apparel juggernaut that has seen better days. With NKE stock plunging more than 3% on Wednesday, adding to its brutal multi-year decline, shares have now shed around 60% from their all-time highs.

With the Paris Olympic Games just days away, Nike may be able to get a hand raised at the racetrack as it seeks to remind us that it’s still the undisputed king of sporty apparel and, perhaps more importantly, a maker of innovative gear that can perform on the world’s biggest stage.

The company’s recent Olympic ad is quite inspirational, but as to whether it’ll convince shoppers to start buying sneakers again remains to be seen. As consumers get into the Olympic spirit these coming weeks, perhaps consumers will wish to dawn the same gear as their national Olympian heroes again.

Analysts over at Bernstein also view NKE stock as a compelling retail rebound play.

As the company’s previous strategic initiatives begin to pay off while it seizes the biggest marketing opportunity—it doesn’t get bigger than the Olympics—in many years, if not decades, NKE stock definitely looks like a laggard to buy on weakness, even if there’s still a way to go before the bottom is in.

Target (TGT)

Target (NYSE:TGT) is another retail laggard with a plan to return to its former glory. With TGT stock down 2.5% on Wednesday, putting it off 18% from 52-week highs, perhaps it’s time to give the name the benefit of the doubt while it’s going for 16.1 times forward price-to-earnings (P/E). That’s cheap for a company with a decent management team and a credible turnaround plan that could hit the bullseye.

As Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) held its Prime Day, Target kicked off its Target Circle Week, offering a slew of deals for inflation-pained consumers. The week of sales, which was exclusive to its Circle loyalty program, could be a big deal for the firm as it looks to not only clear inventory but drive customer loyalty.

As Target better positions itself for the new age for the big-box retailers, with its Circle 360 subscription, a new line of cheap private-label brands called dealworthy, and a collab with Canadian e-commerce firm Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), perhaps TGT stock is the ultimate consumer comeback play.

Casey's General Stores (CASY)

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) is a convenience retailer that new large-cap-focused investors have probably never even heard of if they live outside of the U.S. Midwest. The $13.9 billion company is one of the mid-cap-flavored names that I praised in prior pieces for its ability to create value via M&A and smart comparable sales-driving efforts.

So, what sets Casey’s apart from other big-name convenience firms? Its specialty is hot food (pizza and chicken burgers), prepared foods, and an impressive selection of grocery items, which make the convenience store a great place to shop, even for those who don’t need to fuel up at the attached gas station.

To put it simply, Casey’s has a high-growth business model that works. As Casey’s pursues tuck-in acquisitions, it’ll be tough to stop the relatively small convenience store chain from continuing its growth. After dipping around 2% from its recent highs, CASY stock looks like a great mid-cap growth retail play for investors willing to pay the premium price tag.

At 27.8 times trailing P/E, CASY stock isn’t a steal. But, then again, you’ve got to pay up for high-quality growth stories. Furthermore, Casey’s is one that’s more than worth its premium multiple, even if a 2% discount to highs is hardly a “bruise” on the stock. Do yourself a favor and grab these retail stocks.

