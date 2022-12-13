3 Brokerage Account Mistakes to Avoid When the Stock Market Is Volatile

Investing money in a brokerage account is a great way to grow wealth, and also, to generate a solid return on cash you don't need to reserve for emergencies. But the past year has been very difficult for investors for one big reason -- the stock market has taken them on a wild ride.

Stocks have been volatile since the start of 2022, and for many reasons. These include inflation, the Ukraine conflict, the Federal Reserve's interest rate policies, and recession fears, just to name a few.

Bonus Offer: Score up to $600 when you open this brokerage account

Discover: Best online stock brokers for beginners

As a result of all that volatility, a lot of people are now seeing year-to-date losses -- in some cases, big ones -- in their brokerage accounts. And that's certainly unsettling.

Unfortunately, we could be in for many more months of stock market volatility, and there's just no way to know when the market will finally settle down and start staging its recovery. So your best bet during this time is to protect yourself from unnecessary losses. You can do so by steering clear of these potentially harmful mistakes.

1. Checking your portfolio balance every day

Even during periods of strong performance, the stock market can be fickle, and the value of your portfolio can fluctuate a lot from one day to the next. That's why it's really never a great idea to check your brokerage account on a daily basis -- not when the market is up, and certainly not when the market is down. Checking your balance frequently could really mess with your mental well-being, and that's stress you don't need to put on yourself.

2. Selling on those really bad days

In a volatile market, you might have bad days, and then you might have those really bad days when the value of your portfolio tanks a lot. It's those days you need to be careful of -- and try not to react to. If you sell stocks when they're down in a very big way, guess what? You're going to lock in a very big loss. But if you stay cool and avoid selling, you'll put yourself in a position to potentially not lose any money at all.

3. Not thinking long term

When the value of your portfolio drops, it can be difficult to cope with. But try to remember that if you're investing over a lengthy period of time, a single dip -- or even a series of dips, like the one many investors have experienced over the past 11 months -- probably won't end up mattering. In fact, if you're investing now for retirement and that milestone is 20 years away, there's a good chance that by the time your career wraps up, you won't even remember the volatile market that tortured you in 2022.

It's easy to understand why you might be struggling right now as an investor. After all, a lot of people are in that boat, and there are no signs that the stock market is on the verge of a rally. But do your best to avoid these dangerous mistakes during a volatile market so you can ride out this period of turbulence and, ideally, come away without any losses at all.

Our best stock brokers for 2022

We pored over the data and user reviews to find the select rare picks that landed a spot on our list of the best stock brokers. Some of these best-in-class picks pack in valuable perks, including $0 stock and ETF commissions. Get started and review our best stock brokers for 2022.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Maurie Backman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.