3 Broadcast Radio & TV Stocks to Tap From a Prospering Industry

The Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry has been suffering from increasing rate of cord-cutting. Moreover, coronavirus-induced restrictions on production of movies and shows have cast a shadow on the industry’s prospects.

Nonetheless, TEGNA (TGNA), The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) and Entravision Communications (EVC) are a few industry participants set to benefit from their diversified content offerings, which are original, regional, short and suitable for small screens (smartphones and tablets), increased content consumption and improved Internet speed and penetration, and technological advancement. As monetization and revenues in terms of ad-spend continue to be subdued, profit protection and cash management with greater technology integration has gained strategic significance and is expected to aid these companies in driving top-line growth in the near term.

