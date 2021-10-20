Markets

3 Broadcast Radio & TV Stocks to Buy From a Prospering Industry

Contributor
Aniruddha Ganguly Zacks
Published

The Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry has been benefiting from coronavirus-induced demand for streaming content amid an increasing rate of cord-cutting. Roku ROKU, Fox Corporation FOXA and Entravision Communications EVC are industry participants benefiting from a huge spike in digital content consumption. Diversified content offerings, which are original, regional, short and suitable for small screens (smartphones and tablets), improved Internet speed and penetration, and technological advancement are benefiting industry participants. As monetization and revenues in terms of ad-spend continue to be subdued, profit protection and cash management with greater technology integration have gained strategic significance and are expected to aid these companies in driving top-line growth in the near term.


Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 6 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Click to get this free report

Roku, Inc. (ROKU): Free Stock Analysis Report

Discovery, Inc. (DISCA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Fox Corporation (FOXA): Free Stock Analysis Report

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular