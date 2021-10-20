3 Broadcast Radio & TV Stocks to Buy From a Prospering Industry

The Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry has been benefiting from coronavirus-induced demand for streaming content amid an increasing rate of cord-cutting. Roku ROKU, Fox Corporation FOXA and Entravision Communications EVC are industry participants benefiting from a huge spike in digital content consumption. Diversified content offerings, which are original, regional, short and suitable for small screens (smartphones and tablets), improved Internet speed and penetration, and technological advancement are benefiting industry participants. As monetization and revenues in terms of ad-spend continue to be subdued, profit protection and cash management with greater technology integration have gained strategic significance and are expected to aid these companies in driving top-line growth in the near term.

