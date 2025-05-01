3 Brilliant High-Yield Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

The average dividend yield of stocks in the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is just 1.3% or so today, even though the index fell into correction territory earlier in 2025. That speaks to both the still-high level of the market and the volatility that is rampant right now. If you are a dividend investor in search of high yields, now is a time to focus on industry-leading companies like Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD), Prologis (NYSE: PLD), and NNN REIT (NYSE: NNN). Here's why each one is a brilliant stock to own now and for the long term.

1. Toronto-Dominion Bank has stumbled, but not fallen

Toronto-Dominion Bank, or TD Bank, as it is more commonly known, allowed its U.S. business to be used for money laundering. It was hit with a fine, is working to upgrade its internal controls, and is under an asset cap in the U.S. market until regulators are happy with those internal controls. TD's expansion in the U.S. market, which was expected to be the bank's growth engine, won't resume until the asset cap is lifted. That's the bad news, and investors have reacted by selling the stock. TD Bank's yield is near its historic highs at 4.8%, while the average bank stock yields about 2.6%.

Long-term investors will want to step in now because of that high yield -- and the fact that TD Bank's core Canadian business is unaffected by the U.S. issues. As one of the largest banks in Canada, TD Bank has a regulatory-protected position and is still financially strong. In fact, it increased its dividend 3% shortly after the U.S. issue was disclosed. That's a sign of management's confidence that this headwind will be temporary. If you don't mind a low-risk turnaround story, TD Bank and its lofty yield could be a great dividend stock for you.

2. Prologis is in all the important places

Shares of Prologis are more than 20% below their 52-week highs and 40% below their 2022 high watermark.There are two things going on here. The problem in 2022 was that investors had expected rapid and enduring rental growth for the real estate investment trust coming out of the pandemic. When that growth started to slow, Wall Street dropped Prologis like a rock. As 2025 has unfolded, tariff concerns have investors worried about the company's core business model of owning a global portfolio of warehouses.

These are the reasons Prologis's dividend yield is near its decade highs at nearly 4%. That's an attractive yield for a company that is the largest and most diversified player in its property niche. In fact, it owns properties in just about every important transportation hub in the world. It is a go-to landlord for companies that import or export products. While tariff uncertainties have unsettled the markets, it seems highly likely that global trade will still be important in the future. And if you believe that, then Prologis is a high-yield opportunity today.

3. NNN REIT has an incredible retail streak

NNN REIT is focused on owning single-tenant retail properties in the U.S. The stock's dividend yield is 5.6%, which is at the high end of its range during the past decade and well above the 4% of the average REIT. Although NNN REIT isn't the largest player in its niche, it has the longest dividend streak with 35 annual increases.

The problem right now is NNN REIT's retail focus. Investors are worried about a potential recession, and retailers will likely be hit hard if there is one. That, in turn, could lead to declining occupancy rates for NNN REIT. But with 35 annual dividend increases, NNN REIT has survived through multiple recessions in relative stride. That includes the deep Great Recession, when occupancy remained healthy at more than 96%. This industry-leading REIT and its lofty yield should be on your shortlist.

You can still get attractive yields without overreaching

There are stocks with double-digit percentage yields, like AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC), that you could buy. But the huge yields usually come with huge risks, like AGNC's long string of dividend cuts. A far better choice in today's uncertain market is to stick with large and well-run companies like TD Bank, Prologis, and NNN REIT. That way, you get an attractive yield and a quality business to back the dividend over the long term.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Prologis. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $90 calls on Prologis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.