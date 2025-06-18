3 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

Investors are often bombarded by floods of information about macroeconomic indicators and political events. Such news and the short-term impacts it can have on markets can distract them from what's more important from an investing perspective -- buying strong growth stocks and holding them for the long term. The right investments can provide you with steady capital appreciation, allowing your portfolio to grow over time and positioning you for a comfortable retirement.

If you're looking for companies to add to your portfolio, ideally, you'll want to pick ones that have a robust track record of growth, a strong business model, and pending catalysts that could take the business to the next level. Here are three such stocks that should continue to exhibit strong growth in the years ahead.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries (NYSE: DY) provides a range of services, such as program management and planning, to companies in the telecommunications and utilities industries. It has been growing its revenue and net income steadily over time, and after a rough patch during its fiscal 2022, returned to being free-cash-flow positive in its fiscal 2023.

Metric Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2025 Revenue $3.81 billion $4.18 billion $4.70 billion Net income $142 million $219 million $233 million Free cash flow ($36 million) $40 million $99 million

The company continued to demonstrate steady growth for the first quarter of its fiscal 2026. For the period, which ended April 26, revenue rose 10.2% year over year to $1.26 billion, but net profit dipped by 2.4% because of higher expenses. However, the company reported a record order backlog of $8.1 billion, 28% higher than in the prior-year period. Based on its fiscal Q1 results, management updated its fiscal 2026 outlook, increasing its guidance range for contracted revenue to between $5.29 billion and $5.425 billion. That would equate to growth of between 12.5% to 15.4%, compared to the previous forecast for growth of between 10% and 13%.

Dycom management is seeing several positive trends that should boost its sales. The telecommunications industry is increasingly investing more capital to deploy and operate high-capacity connections and digital infrastructure. There is also increasing demand for fiber infrastructure to support new AI data centers. And the modernization of wireless networks to adapt them to handle higher digital demand is also in progress.

The company also carries out periodic acquisitions to broaden its customer base and geographic coverage. In 2023, it purchased Bigham Cable Construction to expand its offerings into rural broadband deployments. Last year, Dycom acquired Black & Veatch's public carrier wireless telecommunications infrastructure business, which is expected to contribute $250 million to $275 million in contracted revenues to the top line in the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) sells climate solution products for homes, commercial buildings, and transportation systems under its Trane and Thermo King brands. The heating and cooling specialist's revenues and net income have been growing steadily, and its free cash flow has more than doubled over the past couple of years.

Metric 2022 2023 2024 Revenue $16.0 billion $17.7 billion $19.8 billion Operating income $2.42 billion $2.89 billion $3.50 billion Net income $1.76 billion $2.02 billion $2.57 billion Free cash flow $1.21 billion $2.09 billion $2.78 billion

Trane continued its strong performance in Q1 2025, when revenue rose 11.2% year over year to $4.7 billion. Operating profit climbed 29.2% to $819 million, while net profit surged 39% to $605 million. The company also continued its track record of strong free-cash-flow generation, churning out $221 million for the quarter, up 35% from the prior-year period. The quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share that it paid was 12% higher year over year. Impressively, since 2020, Trane has raised its dividend by more than 75%.

Management sees long-term tailwinds for its business, as the markets that it serves are growing faster than gross domestic product. Moreover, it's introducing innovative products that have helped it to outgrow its sector and improve its margins. Trane Technologies intends to invest in new technologies and is guiding for its 2025 free cash flow to be greater than its adjusted net earnings. The business aims to keep growing its dividend payouts, and says it will repurchase shares when they fall below management's calculated intrinsic value.

Like Dycom, Trane carries out periodic acquisitions to strengthen its business. The most recent was its purchase of Brainbox AI in January, which it will use to infuse AI into its building management solutions and improve its digital capabilities.

Roblox

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) operates an online gaming platform that allows users to design games and features that others can play and make use of. Its virtual worlds feature a variety of genres, and players spend money in the form of Robux -- a virtual in-game currency -- to purchase items within them. The company's revenue has been trending higher over the years as a growing number of users spend more time on its platform.

After a down year during 2022's macroeconomic turmoil, the business returned to being free-cash-flow positive in 2023, and its free cash flow soared significantly higher in the following year.

Metric 2022 2023 2024 Revenue $2.23 billion $2.80 billion $3.60 billion Gross profit $1.68 billion $2.15 billion $2.80 billion Gross profit margin 75.4% 76.8% 77.8% Free cash flow ($58 million) $124 million $641 million

Roblox continued with its impressive financial performance for the first quarter of 2025. Revenue jumped nearly 30% year over year to $1.04 billion, while gross profit margin improved further from 77.7% in the prior-year period to 78.3%. Free cash flow also more than doubled year over year, from $191 million to $427 million. Average daily active users (DAUs) jumped 26% to 97.8 million, while the total number of hours engaged climbed 30% year over year to 21.7 billion.

There could be more to come for the gaming platform. Bookings -- which largely come from users' purchases of the Robux virtual currency -- rose 31% to $1.2 billion, signaling that it should see higher revenue in the coming year. The company expects revenue of between $4.29 billion and $4.365 billion for 2025, which would be a 20.1% increase at its midpoint. Free cash flow is projected to be around $907.5 million at the midpoint of management's guidance, which would be a 41.5% increase.

In April, Roblox launched rewarded video ads and collaborated with Alphabet's Google to scale up its immersive advertising slate. These video ads are inserted within Roblox games and experiences, and users who choose to view them are rewarded with in-game benefits, thus promoting higher engagement levels between ad agencies and the users they target. In the months ahead, Roblox will introduce more immersive ads onto Google's ad manager, which will help to broaden its audience reach and allow it to target more potential users.

Should you invest $1,000 in Roblox right now?

Before you buy stock in Roblox, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Roblox wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $658,297!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $883,386!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 992% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2025

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Royston Yang has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Roblox. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.