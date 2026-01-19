3 Brilliant Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for a Lifetime of Income

Key Points

Comfort Systems USA's backlog continues to grow as AI demand picks up.

Verizon offers a high yield and low volatility for risk-averse investors.

Procter & Gamble has one of the best dividend programs in the market, with 135 consecutive years of payouts.

It's natural to research many dividend stocks before making individual stock picks. You can choose where to put your money after you have a good idea of what opportunities are available.

A healthy mix of dividend growth stocks and high-yield stocks can help investors navigate market uncertainty more confidently. The three stocks I'm going to talk about in this article have what it takes to become long-term winners that generate positive cash flow for shareholders.

Comfort Systems USA is building a massive backlog

The most lucrative path in the stock market right now seems to be artificial intelligence (AI) stocks with good fundamentals. Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX) is one of those stocks, and it has gained more than 1,700% over the past five years. That rally has resulted in a small 0.25% dividend yield as I write this, but the company makes an effort to raise its payouts. It raised its dividend by 20% last year.

It's easy for investors to feel like they missed out when a stock has rallied massively, but Comfort Systems USA told investors in its Q3 2025 press release that its backlog reached a record $9.38 billion, which is a 65% year-over-year improvement. Its backlog should continue to grow as more AI data centers turn to Comfort Systems USA for HVAC and electrical services, and I see this is a solid dividend stock that will succeed for decades to come.

Verizon offers low volatility and high cash flow

Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) is the opposite of Comfort Systems USA. While the telecom giant's growth days are long gone, it comes with an enticing 7% dividend yield as I write this and low volatility. The company makes recurring revenue from its wireless plans, and while revenue growth has remained mostly flat in recent quarters, margins have improved, meaning the company is keeping more of what it takes in.

Verizon is better than a bond since dividends are treated more favorably during tax season. It also has a well-diversified customer base. Although high revenue growth is unlikely, the telecom company is also less vulnerable to a sharp revenue decline and it's an enticing dividend stock for the long term.

Procter & Gamble is a household name

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) has been paying dividends for 135 consecutive years, and that includes 69 consecutive years of dividend hikes. The consumer goods company raised its dividend by 5% in 2025.

Procter & Gamble offers everyday products that people regularly buy, such as grooming, home care, and beauty products. That product mix was enough to deliver 3% year-over-year net sales growth in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, which ended Sept. 30.

Procter & Gamble doesn't have to achieve exceptional growth rates to provide long-term value for investors. The stock currently has a 3% yield, which means plenty of cash flow to the investor. Net income also jumped by 20% year over year, demonstrating that the company still has room to boost its margins while maintaining steady revenue growth for decades.

Marc Guberti has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Comfort Systems USA. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.