3 Bridge Builder Mutual Funds to Buy for Steller Returns

Bridge Builder Mutual Funds, founded by Edward Jones in 2013, focuses on diversifying and adopting a long-term approach in order to deliver top-notch investment strategies. All the funds are no-load and have an average expense ratio of 0.21%, with the emphasis being on cost efficiency.

The sub-advisers work together to ensure that they have a diversified mix of investments and that their strategies align with the characteristics of the portfolio. Overall, all this makes Bridge Builder Mutual Funds a trusted choice for investment.

Nonetheless, investing in Bridge Builder mutual funds seems prudent as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Bridge Builder mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Value BBVSX invests the majority of its assets in securities of small and mid-cap companies. BBVSX advisors also invest in securities issued by U.S. and foreign entities.

Menno Vermeulen has been the lead manager of BBVSX since Oct 31, 2016. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like AmerisourceBergen Corp (1.2%), AutoZone, Inc. (0.9%) and AMETEK, Inc. (0.8%) as of Jun 30, 2023.

BBVSX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 13.8% and 5.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.40% compared with the category average of 1.01%. BBVSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Growth BBGSX invests in small and mid-cap securities as well as other instruments, such as in certain investment companies that aim to track the performance of small and mid-cap securities. BBGSX also invests in U.S. and foreign securities.

Stephen J. Bishop has been the lead manager of BBGSX since Sep 8, 2021. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Veeva Systems Inc. (1.7%), Lattice Semiconductor Corp (1.3%) and ON Semiconductor Corp (1.3%) as of Jun 30, 2023.

BBGSX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 2.4% and 5.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.38% compared with the category average of 1.09%. BBGSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Bridge Builder Large Cap Value BBVLX invests its assets in securities of large-cap companies and specific investment companies, aiming to replicate the performance of large-cap company securities. BBVLX advisors also invest in American Depositary Receipts.

Menno Vermeulen has been the lead manager of BBVLX since May 3, 2020. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Great West Bond Index Fund (34.4%), Great West S&P500 Index (21.1%) and Great West International (14.1%) as of Mar 31, 2023.

BBVLX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 12.9% and 8.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.23% compared to the category average of 0.94%. BBVLX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (BBGSX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (BBVLX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (BBVSX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.