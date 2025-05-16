3 Breakout Growth Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) were all breakout growth stocks and delivered some life-changing gains for their patient investors.

ServiceNow, which went public in 2012, has soared nearly 5,680% from its initial public offering (IPO) price. AMD went public back in 1979, but its stock has surged about 4,900% in the past 20 years alone. CrowdStrike's stock has rallied roughly 1,190% since its IPO in 2019.

Investors might be reluctant to buy those growth stocks today as the Trump administration's unpredictable tariffs and other macro headwinds rattle the markets. However, I believe these three stocks could still have plenty of room to run over the next decade.

1. ServiceNow

ServiceNow's cloud-based platform helps large companies organize their businesses by streamlining their work patterns into structured digital workflows. By breaking down the silos and getting everyone on the same page, ServiceNow makes it easier to delegate tasks, support hybrid and remote workers, execute faster decisions, and trim expenses. Its Now Assist AI platform accelerates that process with even more automation tools and chatbots.

ServiceNow's business thrives in both bull and bear markets. Companies will use its platform to expand efficiently when the economy is healthy, and they'll use it to trim fat during economic downturns. From 2019 to 2024, its number of year-end customers with an annual contract value of more than $1 million more than doubled from 892 to 2,109. It achieved that growth even as its clients navigated the pandemic, inflation, rising rates, and other macro headwinds.

From 2024 to 2027, analysts expect ServiceNow's revenue to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19% as its EPS increases at a CAGR of 27%.

The company might not seem like a bargain at 120 times this year's earnings, but it should keep growing at double-digits over the next decade as it continues to modernize workflows with its cloud and AI services.

2. AMD

AMD is the world's second largest producer of x86 CPUs for PCs and servers after Intel. It's also the second largest producer of discrete GPUs as Nvidia. AMD is the underdog in both markets, but it's still grown like a weed ever since Lisa Su took the helm as its CEO in 2014.

Under Su, AMD diligently redesigned its CPUs and GPUs, outsourced most of its production to TSMC, and sold more custom APUs (accelerated processing units) for gaming consoles. AMD also acquired Xilinx to expand its programmable chip business, ZT Systems for its data center infrastructure, and other smaller companies to diversify its business beyond the cyclical PC market.

AMD's manufacturing partnership with TSMC enabled AMD to pull ahead of Intel, which struggled to manufacture smaller chips at its own foundries, over the past several years. Moreover, AMD rolled out cheaper data center GPUs to challenge Nvidia in the AI market. Those long-term catalysts should fuel its growth for at least the next 10 years.

From 2024 to 2027, analysts expect AMD's revenue and EPS to increase at a CAGR of 18% and 66%, respectively. It isn't cheap at 59 times this year's earnings, but it could remain one of the easiest ways to profit from the secular growth of the semiconductor sector.

3. CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike's main platform, Falcon, provides endpoint security services to a wide range of industries. But unlike many older cybersecurity companies, which install their services through on-site appliances, CrowdStrike only provides its tools as cloud-based services -- which are stickier, easier to scale as a company expands, and can be updated remotely.

From fiscal 2020 to fiscal 2025 (which ended in January), CrowdStrike's percentage of year-end customers which had adopted at least five of its cloud-based modules rose from 33% to 67%. As it locks its customers in more tightly with those modules, CrowdStrike is rolling out new agentic AI-driven services to keep pace with AI-powered challengers like SentinelOne.

From fiscal 2025 to fiscal 2028, analysts expect CrowdStrike's revenue to grow at a CAGR of 23%. They also expect the company to turn profitable on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis in fiscal 2027 and more than triple its net income the following year.

CrowdStrike's stock might seem pricey at 23 times this year's sales, but it should flourish over the next decade for three simple reasons: its cloud-native approach to cybersecurity is disruptive, the cybersecurity market is still growing, and it's resistant to recessions because companies won't shut off their digital defenses to save a few dollars. Therefore, investing in CrowdStrike could be a smart move for patient long-term investors.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, CrowdStrike, Intel, Nvidia, ServiceNow, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short May 2025 $30 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

